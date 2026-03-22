Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Stalemate at the Mewa

The last four Bundesliga meetings between these sides at the Mewa Arena have ended in draws. Will we see a fifth successive draw on Sunday?

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tight, low-scoring contest expected

Both Mainz and Eintracht Frankfurt are missing some of their top scorers this season. Mainz’s attacking midfielder, Nadiem Amiri, has scored ten goals in 20 Bundesliga matches. However, he is currently sidelined due to a heel injury. Consequently, the hosts will be without their most influential goal contributor.

Mainz’s next most prolific scorer, Lee Jae-Sung, has scored just four goals in 24 Bundesliga games. Frankfurt have suffered similar issues lately. Can Uzun has been sidelined through injury, while Jonathan Burkardt has only recently returned to the squad following a long absence.

Four of their last five head-to-head meetings have featured two or fewer goals. We can back under 2.5 goals here at a probability of only 47.62%. Given that Mainz average only 1.15 goals per game - well below the Bundesliga average of 1.73 - this seems like a smart pick.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Backing Die Adler to avoid defeat

With Burkardt back in the squad, the visitors will likely expect their output to improve rapidly in the final third. Additionally, they’ve won three of their last five Bundesliga games and ran Bayern Munich close in a 3-2 loss at the Allianz Arena.

Mainz are the favourites to win this match in the betting markets, even though they average just 1.08 points per home game. With this in mind, their status is likely a reflection of Frankfurt’s indifferent away form. They’ve recorded only 1.15 points per away game.

However, Frankfurt have avoided defeat in 69.2% of their 13 away trips so far in 2025/26. Meanwhile, Mainz have won only 23.08% of their home games. Yet, we can back Frankfurt to avoid defeat here in the European Handicap market at a probability of only 57.14%. Therefore, this is the best value bet among our trio of Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Eintracht Frankfurt +1 (handicap 3-way) @ 3/4 with bet365

Finding value in the draw

Eintracht Frankfurt’s last three visits to the Mewa Arena have ended in 1-1 draws. In fact, their previous four Bundesliga encounters in Mainz have ended level. Looking further back to 2017, six of their last eight meetings in Mainz have resulted in a draw.

However, we can back the draw on Sunday afternoon at a probability of only 28.57%. Based on the Bundesliga table, Frankfurt may need a win to keep their Conference League ambitions alive. They are now seven points behind sixth-placed Leverkusen, with just eight matches remaining.

Conversely, Mainz are currently only three points and three places clear of the relegation playoff spot. Every point is crucial in their battle to avoid the drop. Urs Fischer's side would likely be satisfied with a fifth consecutive home draw against Frankfurt.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 3: Match drawn @ 5/2 with bet365

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