Liverpool vs Spurs Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Spurs in relegation danger

The Reds faltered in Galatasaray, while Spurs are in disarray. Therefore, we’re backing a home win for Arne Slot’s men.

Liverpool vs Spurs Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals galore — but Spurs’ woes continue

Liverpool are expected to bounce back from their midweek European defeat in Turkey as they face a struggling Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds have been inconsistent in recent weeks but face a Spurs side in turmoil. With home advantage at Anfield, they’re heavy favourites.

Arne Slot is likely to welcome back Alisson, who missed the midweek clash. Federico Chiesa could also return. Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak are all long-term absentees. However, the hosts should still have enough to secure all three points.

As for Tottenham, their injury problems just got worse. They are going to have a long night on Merseyside. Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are among their absentees. On top of that, Micky van de Ven is suspended, while there are doubts over Palhinha and Cristian Romero. This leaves Liverpool in a favourable position.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 1: Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals @ 3/4 with bet365

Tottenham still find the net

Igor Tudor and his men are having a truly torrid time at present, but they’re far from harmless. Although Spurs have won just two of their last 15 across all competitions, they’ve scored regularly. They’ve failed to score in just two of those games.

Given the hosts’ poor defensive record, the visiting side will sense an opportunity to do some damage. The Reds have conceded six in their last four outings and kept only three clean sheets in nine matches. Both sides sit on 62% for BTTS, so there’s good reason to expect a similar outcome in this one.

The last two meetings between these sides produced 10 goals. Both teams scoring has been common in their encounters. It’s happened in 11 of their 13 clashes since December 2020, and we think that’ll become 12 in 14 this weekend.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 3/4 with bet365

One of Mo Salah’s most favoured opponents

Mo Salah certainly isn’t having his best season in Liverpool colours, but the Egyptian remains a constant threat. The 33-year-old needs one more goal to reach double figures for 2025/26 and three more contributions to hit 20 G/A. He’s still a massive player for the Reds, even during a dip in form.

No team would want to face him more than Tottenham. Liverpool’s number 11 has 21 goals and assists in 24 games against Spurs over the years. Seven of those came last season. Having scored 16 goals against them, no team has conceded more from Salah.

Hugo Ekitike is seen as the most likely goalscorer by the bookies. However, given the opponents, we’re backing the ‘Egyptian King’. He could once again cause damage to Spurs’ survival hopes.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 3: Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.62 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Mo Salah x2, Hugo Ekitike - Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke

Liverpool have been inconsistent under Arne Slot. February saw them win four games in a row, but March began with a surprising defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. They go into this weekend’s game after a defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, but with a chance of climbing to third.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are having a truly awful time at the moment. A 5-2 hammering at Atletico Madrid made it six defeats in succession. Plus, they don’t have a single Premier League victory in 2026. The Lilywhites are at risk of slipping into the bottom three in the coming days.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Danso, Spence, Sarr, Gray, Kolo Muani, Simons, Tel, Solanke

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