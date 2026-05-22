How to bet on Liverpool as a disastrous season draws to a close

The Reds round off the season with a home game against Brentford. The game will also mark Mohamed Salah’s farewell after nine years at the club.

Liverpool markets Odds Over 2.5 goals & BTTS vs Brentford 8/11 Dominik Szoboszlai to assist vs Brentford 10/3

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Uncertainty at Anfield as the season concludes

The current mood at Anfield contrasts sharply with the joyous scenes from this time last year. They go into the final game of the Premier League season with 25 fewer points than their title-winning 2024/25 haul.

Salah will make his final Liverpool appearance against Brentford. There is also growing uncertainty over the future of Arne Slot. Andoni Iraola has been installed as the new favourite to be in charge on the opening day of next season.

If he is replaced, Slot may count himself unfortunate to lose his job just a year after clinching the title. However, the scale of underachievement this season should not be downplayed.

The Merseyside club embarked on a record-breaking spend last summer. Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike arrived for huge fees to bolster the attack. They started the season as the favourites to defend their crown.

Liverpool have lost 19 times across all competitions. They’ve won only half of their 56 matches. There is no way that record can be dressed up as anything but a failure.

In attack, Salah has gone from 47 goal contributions in the league last term to just 13 this time around. Isak and Ekitike have both struggled with injuries, while Wirtz has been a disappointment. The Reds have scored 1.68 goals per game, which is a significant drop from last season’s 2.26.

Liverpool already have their worst ever Premier League defensive record, with 52 goals conceded. They’ve let in 1.41 goals per game, compared to 1.08 last year.

Can Liverpool bounce back from a miserable campaign?

Liverpool only need a point at home to Brentford to seal their place in the Champions League. Even a defeat would likely be enough, given the goal difference advantage they have on Bournemouth in sixth. However, the crowd expects them to play on the front foot and sign off with a win.

Brentford will likely need to win as they chase European qualification. The Bees were 3-2 victors when the sides met earlier this term. Another open contest is to be expected on the final weekend.

Backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score appears to offer value. That bet has landed in four of Liverpool’s last five games. Those matches produced four goals on average.

Dominik Szoboszlai could also register an assist, with an implied probability of 26.7%. The Hungarian has been used in an advanced midfield role in recent weeks. He has created four goals in his past five appearances.

Following the match, attention will very quickly turn to an important summer. A decision on Slot’s future shouldn’t take long, while heavy investment is expected again.

Liverpool are already priced among the main contenders to win the 2026/27 Premier League. However, despite their massive outlay last year, they need to add quality in all areas.

Salah’s departure will leave a void in attack. Ekitike has top scored, with 11 league goals for the Reds this term. However, he will miss the start of the new campaign as he continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

Virgil van Dijk turns 35 this summer, while Andrew Robertson is another mainstay from the Jurgen Klopp era who is leaving. Whether it’s Slot or another manager in the dugout, the Reds boss will have a big job on his hands. Getting more out of last summer’s signings will be a priority, but it’s a process that may take more time.

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