Lille vs PSG Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Another tough away game for champions

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this exciting fixture, with the hosts likely to capitalise on home advantage against the champions.

Lille vs PSG Betting Predictions

Vulnerable defences at both ends

PSG already have a strong attack, and Enrique strengthened it by signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona. The Spanish forward made an immediate impact off the bench over the weekend, scoring a brace on debut. The European champions have struggled defensively recently, conceding eight goals in their last five outings.

This should give Lille confidence that they can score against PSG, especially playing in front of the Villeneuve-d'Ascq fans. Les Dogues have been efficient in the final third, scoring in every pre-season game. The home side scored 15 goals in their recent six fixtures, suggesting that they should find the net on Friday night.

They have also shown some defensive weaknesses, with both teams scoring in four of their last five games. The same happened in three of PSG’s last four matches. Nine of the last 10 head-to-heads saw both teams score at least once, which is what we expect at the Decathlon Arena this weekend.

Lille vs PSG Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 17/25 on BoyleSports

A difficult away game for PSG

Last weekend’s PSG result showed that they’re not yet in their best form. The home side will fancy their chances of getting a positive result here, especially given their strong record at this venue. Ancelotti’s men are unbeaten in their last four games, which should give them confidence before facing the champions.

PSG’s recent record is not as strong as it may seem, as they’ve won just one of their last five matches. However, Enrique’s first-team squad have only recently returned to action, which may explain their two defeats. They are playing away again, so another dominant performance is not guaranteed. Four of their six defeats last season came away from home.

The Parisians are unbeaten against Lille across the last 10 head-to-heads, but they have struggled away from home. Two of the last three meetings here ended as 1-1 stalemates. As a result, we expect another close game in this early-season match.

Lille vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Lille/Draw @ 17/20 on BoyleSports

Backing the experienced striker

It’s easy to take a pick out of PSG’s front line to find the back of the net. They boast such quality that any one of their forwards could get onto the scoresheet. If we’re looking for value, it’s best to focus on the home side.

Olivier Giroud made the switch from Los Angeles FC to Lille last summer, and it has worked well for him. The forward scored seven goals in 30 appearances last term, and he has already found the net this season. Giroud scored after just 12 minutes against Angers, taking his tally to two goals in his last four club appearances.

Ancelotti will likely pick him to lead the line against an experienced PSG back line. His height and movement could cause problems for the opposition, making him our pick to score for Lille on Friday night.

Lille vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Olivier Giroud @ 13/5 on BoyleSports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lille 1-1 PSG

Lille 1-1 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Lille: Olivier Giroud - PSG: Ferran Torres

Lille find themselves in transition once again at the start of a new season. Bruno Genesio left after two seasons in charge, but he left the club in good shape. They finished third in Ligue 1 last term and secured a place in the Champions League.

Managing those fixtures will be a challenge for the new head coach Davide Ancelotti. For now, however, his men can focus purely on the league. They have a real chance of beating the champions this weekend. The hosts made a positive start to their season with a 2-0 win away at Angers in the opening weekend.

The Parisians were held to a 2-2 draw away to Rennes in their first league game of the season. However, they showed character by coming back from two goals down. Ferran Torres arrived off the bench to rescue a point for the French champions. This weekend marks the fourth consecutive week that PSG will play a competitive fixture away from home. They have shown some weakness away from home, giving the hosts a good chance to take the points from the champions.

Probable lineups for Lille vs PSG

Lille expected lineup: Ozer, Santos, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud, Mukau, Bentaleb, Mbappe, Haraldsson, Correia, Giroud

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Torres

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