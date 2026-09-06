Juventus vs AC Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Low-scoring draw in Turin

Juve are yet to concede a goal in over 180 minutes. Meanwhile, 6 of the last 7 meetings between these sides have featured two or fewer goals scored.

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Draws are the norm in this matchup

Three of the last five Serie A meetings in Turin have ended level. The most recent visit finished 0-0 in October 2025. Milan then held Juventus to another goalless draw at the San Siro in April.

Both sides have won their opening two games this season. Luciano Spalletti’s side boast two clean sheets from two games. Rubén Amorim’s men have conceded just once. Both managers are also still settling into their new-look squads.

Neither will take many risks with so little separating them. An implied probability of 30.3% for a stalemate looks generous for a fixture that has historically been cagey. This is arguably the top value bet from our Juventus vs AC Milan predictions.

Juventus vs AC Milan Bet 1: Match drawn @ 9/4 with bet365

Recent head-to-heads point to a low-scoring night

Six of the last seven Serie A meetings between these sides have produced two goals or fewer. The last two both finished 0-0. Juventus have kept successive clean sheets and are yet to concede this season.

Milan have shipped only one goal under Amorim. Both sides are also light on attacking options. Kenan Yıldız is out for three months, and Jonathan David has joined Atlético on loan. Christian Pulisic is still short of full fitness.

Neither side needs to force the issue this early in the season. A draw wouldn’t be a dreadful result, given both sides have six points from their first two games. At an implied probability of just 58.8%, the under looks underpriced even at these modest odds.

Juventus vs AC Milan Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Value on Juve to land the first blow

Juventus have scored the first goal in seven of their last eight matches. They are at home and have not conceded all season. Spalletti's side opened the scoring in both league games so far.

Milan are slower starters by contrast. Alphadjo Cissè's opener at Torino did not arrive until just past the hour. They also lack the directness Rafael Leão gave them before his move to Galatasaray.

The caveat is that Juventus have also been relatively slow starters. Nico González needed 62 minutes to break Parma down. Yet, backing them to break the deadlock at an implied probability of 56.5% looks fair.

Juventus vs AC Milan Bet 3: Juventus (1st goal) @ 4/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Juventus 1-1 AC Milan

Goalscorers prediction: Juventus: Kolo Muani - AC Milan: Ramos

Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening. Both sides arrive with a perfect record from their first two games of the 2026/27 Serie A season.

Luciano Spalletti's team won 1-0 at Frosinone before beating Parma 2-0 at home. Substitute Nico González broke the deadlock against Parma, and Teun Koopmeiners settled it late.

The fact that Juve have registered back-to-back clean sheets is an encouraging sign. Kenan Yıldız is out for around three months with a fractured metatarsal. Andrea Cambiaso was injured against Parma, and Jonathan David has joined Atlético Madrid on loan.

Rubén Amorim has won both his opening games as Milan coach. A 2-1 victory at Torino was followed by a routine 2-0 defeat of Venezia at the San Siro.

Amorim reports no injuries or suspensions in his squad. Rafael Leão has left for Galatasaray in a deal worth around €38m. Christian Pulisic was an unused substitute last time out.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs AC Milan

Juventus expected lineup: Vicario, Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Çelik, Locatelli, Douglas Luiz, Conceição, Koopmeiners, Boga, Kolo Muani

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Gila, De Winter, Pavlović, Chukwueze, Musah, Modrić, Bartesaghi, Rabiot, Cissè, Ramos

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