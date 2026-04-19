Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Rossoneri to edge Verona

Our betting expert expects AC Milan to inflict a fifth successive Serie A defeat on Hellas Verona when they meet at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Nets to bulge at the Bentegodi

Verona scored for the first time in four games last time out. Kieran Bowie's first‑half equaliser in the 2-1 loss to Torino showed the Gialloblu still have some fight up front. That consolation also means Verona average nearly one goal per league game.

Milan concede an average of 0.69 goals per away match. They have lost their last two road trips. The Rossoneri are not immune to conceding, even against a side with the joint‑second lowest goals in Serie A (23).

Verona have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 home league fixtures. Even worse, they have conceded a league‑high 18 goals after the 75th minute this season.

Only one of Milan's last five away Serie A games saw both teams score. However, this one promises strikes at both ends. Milan have drawn blanks in two straight matches, which will only motivate Allegri's side to do better.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction 1: BTTS – Yes @ 21/20 with bet365

Desperate sides set for goals

Both sides have struggled to score lately. Milan and Verona have each failed to find the net in three of their last five games.

Milan's last three away league matches featured under 2.5 total goals, as did Verona's last three outings. Only two of their five games crossed the 2.5 mark. However, the Gialloblu sit second in the Over 2.5 goals table, with 19 of 32 matches crossing the mark.

That is what makes this encounter promising. Both teams will try to reverse their fortunes. Verona are fighting for survival, whereas Milan's second‑place hopes are fading.

Only 14 games have surpassed 2.5 goals for Milan. Yet, the Rossoneri have not lost here since December 2017, winning six straight in the process. They will be motivated to score. Expect the total to clear 2.5.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction 2: Over 2.5 total goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Leao to lead Milan through

Rafael Leao has struggled to hit his best form this season. The Portuguese winger has 10 goals and two assists in 26 appearances. His scoring output has stalled.

Leao last found the net in March's 2-0 win over Cremonese. Since then, he has failed to score in four games, missing one with adductor pain. He returned for just nine minutes against Napoli and failed to make an impact versus Udinese.

Milan risk losing three straight league games without scoring for the first time since April 1967. Leao will be their go‑to attacker to avoid that unwanted record.

Given Leao’s explosive ability and playmaking quality, it would be no surprise to see him contribute meaningfully to Milan's evening.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction 3: Rafael Leao to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan

Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan Goalscorers prediction: Hellas Verona: Emmanuel Orban, AC Milan: Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic

Hellas Verona suffered a fourth straight defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Interim manager Paolo Sammarco has struggled to lift the club out of the relegation zone since his appointment. Since Paolo Zanetti's dismissal in early February, Verona have won just once – a 2-1 victory in early March. Seven defeats have followed.

AC Milan are also going through a difficult period. They have lost their grip on second place, with Napoli now occupying the spot. One might have thought their 1-0 derby win over Inter would launch them into title contention.

Instead, they have lost three of their four matches since that famous victory. Udinese were the latest to inflict defeat. Davide Bartesaghi's own goal plus strikes from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Arthur Atta secured a famous win for the Friulani.

Massimiliano Allegri will be desperate to turn things around. The runners‑up spot remains within reach. Verona’s poor run could allow Milan to bounce back after consecutive winless outings.

Probable lineups for Hellas Verona vs AC Milan

Hellas Verona expected lineup: Montipo, Nelsson, Edmundsson, Fese, Belghali, Barnede, Gagliardini, Akpro, Oyegoke, Harroui, Bowie

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Pavlovic, De Winter, Athekame, Bartesaghi, Rabiot, Modric, Ricci, Leao, Pulisic, Saelemaekers

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