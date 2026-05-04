Hearts vs Rangers Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Huge clash awaits in SPL title race

We expect a tight clash at Tynecastle Park, with the spoils to be shared in Edinburgh.

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of Betfred, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A close encounter

With Heart of Midlothian chasing their first league title since 1960, a lot is on the line in the final few weeks of 2025/26. The Edinburgh outfit have had a brilliant campaign, and will now be desperate to finish the job. Rangers are still in the race, though, and have secured some crucial results under Danny Röhl.

The hosts do have plenty of injury concerns, though. Craig Gordon, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, and Cameron Devlin are all possible doubts for this one. Tuur Rommens, Bailey Rice, and Ryan Naderi could miss out for the visitors, but Röhl has plenty to choose from.

For Hearts, not losing is almost as important as winning when these two face off this evening. The Gers will want to get a result, but also can’t really afford to lose. We can see them cancelling each other out here.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 1: Hearts and Rangers to draw @ 13/5 with Betfred

Action at both ends

We expect goals in this match, even if they can’t be separated after 90 minutes. Three of their last meetings saw both teams score, and there were six goals when they clashed in February. It could be a fascinating evening in Edinburgh.

Only Livingston have been involved in more BTTS games than Rangers have in 2025/26. It’s happened in 21 Teddy Bears games so far, including their last four. Hearts have been solid defensively this campaign, but can be got at - both teams scored in their last three.

We expect both teams to get on the scoresheet at Tynecastle Park, as both managers are capable of creating problems for their opponents.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 8/13 with Betfted

Braga back in the goals

With just a few games remaining, the Scottish Premiership golden boot is still very much up for grabs. One player who’ll fancy his chances in that race is Hearts star Claudio Braga. He’s recorded 14 in the SPL so far, and is only three behind current leader, Tawanda Maswanhise. We’re tipping him to add to his tally in this one.

The 26-year-old Portuguese forward has scored 17 goals across all competitions and has been a star performer for the hosts. He didn’t find the net in his last clash, against Hibs, but was on target in two consecutive games prior to that. Braga has recorded a few assists this season as well, so he is good at creating scoring opportunities.

Other potential goalscorers are Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti, but we’re tipping Hearts’ number 10. The last time neither Celtic nor Rangers won the SPL title was way back in 1985 - Braga and Co are now out to change that. That achievement is now within touching distance.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 3: Claudio Braga to score or assist @ 1/1 with Betfred

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