Our betting expert offers his predictions for Bayern’s trip to Hamburg. Despite their injury crisis and form, the champions should get over the line.

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Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Betting Predictions

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Hamburger SV are glad to be home after yet another tough road game last weekend. The Dinosaur lost 4-0 to Werder Bremen, leaving them in 12th place in the Bundesliga. HSV head into Matchday 11 just five points above the relegation zone.

After staving off relegation last season, head coach Merlin Polzin is hoping for a better finish this season. Last term, the Red Shorts finished 13th and are now counting on positive home results to climb the table. European qualification isn’t off the cards yet, as only six points separate them from a Conference League spot.

Bayern Munich surrendered top spot last week after a 1-1 draw at home against Koln. That meant Borussia Dortmund took a two-point lead at the top of the table, a gap the Bavarians will want to close quickly. Two points were not all that was lost last Friday, as Harry Kane and Michael Olise both left the field injured.

Kane’s case is far worse, as he’s expected to be out for months after tearing his ankle ligament, while Olise could return on Saturday. Vincent Kompany himself has only just returned to the dugout after his health concerns. He’s been greeted by a dire injury situation in Bavaria.

For the champions, bouncing back from that draw is imperative, which will help them maintain pressure on Dortmund. But a midweek loss to Lille doesn’t inspire confidence for them this weekend.

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Olise up for the challenge

Bayern Munich have problems in attack. Top scorer Harry Kane will miss this game, as will Jamal Musiala, given his health concerns. Luis Diaz should play but has only just returned from injury, which puts the onus on Michael Olise. The Frenchman has already shown that he’s up to the task this season.

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Olise played just 45 minutes against Koln last week before coming off with a bruised foot. He has scored four goals in his last eight appearances for both club and country. Olise tends to step up when needed, and he looks good value to do so again this weekend.

The Frenchman has six league goals from 10 matches this season. Last term, Olise recorded an assist in both games against Hamburg. He’s bound to break his personal duck against the Dinosaur and grab his first goal against them.

Bayern to bounce back on the road

Last week’s 1-1 draw with Koln shocked Bayern fans, especially because it was at home. The 2-1 defeat to Lille in midweek piled further misery on the Bavarians. The result meant Vincent Kompany’s side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

They now face a Hamburg side that has lost three of their recent four league outings. That said, they’re strongest at the Volksparkstadion, where they’ve won three of the four matches. Last season, this fixture ended 2-2, and despite Hamburg not having won a home head-to-head since 2009, they haven’t rolled over.

Bayern’s last three wins at Hamburg were by a one-goal margin. This suggests we are in for another close encounter, with the champions likely to prevail again.

The Bavarians should have enough to get the win, but those defensive issues just won’t go away. Both teams have scored in 80% of their away games this season. The same has occurred in three of Hamburg’s last four. We can get Bayern to win and both teams to score at a nice price above evens.

Hosts can rattle Bayern

Hamburg couldn’t pick a better time to face Bayern Munich. The hosts won’t be intimidated by this injury-hit, stuttering Bayern side. Especially as 75% of the points they’ve earned in the Bundesliga this season have come at home.

Bayern are generally dominant in the Bundesliga, but they’ve scored first in three of their five away dates. They’ve allowed the opposition a chance to strike first only once. That came against Augsburg in the first minute, a match that ended 2-2. Hamburg have the potential to do the same.

Polzin’s men have scored the first goal in 75% of their home matches. They’ll look to take advantage of any early fatigue in a Bayern team that played a tough Champions League away match in midweek. The visitors are out of form and if the hosts come out with intent, they look good value to grab the opener.

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Probable lineups for Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich

Hamburger SV expected lineup: Fernandes, Capaldo, Bornauw, Omari, El Ouahdi, Gronbaek, Adeline, Muheim, Wolf, Moffi, Rossing-Lelesiit

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Ito, Olise, Karl, Diaz

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