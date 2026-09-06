Everton vs Manchester United Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Tough away day expected

Our betting expert expects the home side to give United a difficult game. The Toffees can edge this one and continue their positive recent record.

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

United’s BTTS stats can’t be ignored

Goals have become a standard feature in Manchester United’s games. The Red Devils saw seven goals scored in their previous outing. Five of their last six matches, including friendlies, produced goals for both teams.

Meanwhile, Everton are coming off a game where they scored and conceded at least once. Both teams have found the net in three of their last five matches. Last season, 71% of United’s Premier League fixtures had both teams get onto the scoresheet, the most for any team in the division.

Away from home, the Red Devils saw 14 of their 19 such games finish with both teams scoring, the joint-most in the league last term. Considering the quality of players that are likely to start on Sunday, we expect the net to bulge at both ends.

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes @ 4/5 with SkyBet

Turning home into a fortress

Picking the winner of this match is quite difficult, especially due to United's patchy form. The quality of their squad, however, suggests they should win this one. Yet, that same advantage should have been enough to see them beat newly promoted Hull City.

Everton have slowly made their new home feel more like Goodison Park. It’s been a gradual process, but the Toffees now seem more difficult to beat at home. Moyes’ men are also on a run of five matches without a defeat.

The hosts have also enjoyed a decent run against the Red Devils. The blue half of Merseyside lost their home league meeting with United last season. However, they beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford, despite playing with 10 men for much of the game.

Being at home will likely give them an edge over the visitors on Sunday. Everton have been quietly building a side capable of causing an upset here. With that in mind, the value lies in backing an Everton victory.

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Everton @ 2/1 with SkyBet

The best Toffee thus far

With just two league games played this season, one player has already stood out as crucial for Evertonians. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been rated the best outfield Evertonian so far, with a rating of 8.03, behind Jordan Pickford at 8.05. The midfielder has already registered an average of 2.5 shots per match in the Premier League.

With Moyes deploying him just behind the forward, Dewsbury-Hall will inevitably find chances to shoot at goal. At an average of one shot on target per 90, the former Chelsea man will likely be in and around the action on Sunday. He also topped the charts for Everton in the number of times he won possession in the opposition third.

Dewsbury-Hall secured the ball an average of 1.5 times per 90 in the opposition third, which was more than double any other Everton player. If he can keep that type of performance up against United, he should get more than one chance to strike at the opposition goal.

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Player shots on target 2+ - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall @ 16/5 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 2-1 Manchester United

Everton 2-1 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Thierno Barry - Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Everton have made a positive start to the campaign. They enter Matchday 3 in seventh place with four points. The Toffees were also involved in a League Cup fixture with Preston North End, which they emphatically won 4-0. Confidence should be high in the Everton camp ahead of Manchester United’s arrival.

David Moyes has also seriously strengthened his squad in the last few days of the transfer window. Everton landed the signatures of Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Jack Grealish on the final day. While they lost Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City, the Toffees have a stronger squad heading into this fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manchester United received a rude awakening on Matchday 1, when newly-promoted Hull City humbled them 2-0. Yet, they bounced back with a 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town. Michael Carrick must be pleased with that performance, but he knows they cannot afford to get carried away.

Facing Everton is always tricky, especially under the guidance of Moyes. United have already shown they can struggle on the road. With the raucous atmosphere inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium, this one is expected to be a thrilling affair.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Manchester United

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Santos, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Cunha

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