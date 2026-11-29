A defeat for the Old Lady would mark a major blow in the race for European qualification in Italy’s top flight.

As both teams prepare for this clash, punters looking to maximise their wagers can take advantage of the latest free bets available.

Como vs Juventus Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Two of Serie A’s tightest defences collide at the Sinigaglia

We anticipate a close, cagey contest on Sunday evening. Como and Juve have some of the meanest defensive records in the 2026/27 Serie A. Como have conceded an average of just 0.8 goals per game. Leaders Lazio are the only side to match that record.

The Old Lady are no pushovers at the back either. Vicario has five clean sheets so far this season. He has conceded just 1.0 goals per 90 this term. Their last two head-to-head meetings finished 2-0 to Como, covering an Under 2.5 Goals line.

Juventus have been blighted by injuries to their star attacking players in recent months. That’s why they’ve had to adopt a more defensive approach, making them very hard to beat.

A big factor for both teams is that they're coming off midweek European competition matches. For that reason, and for all the reasons mentioned above, we’re happy to back unders here at evens.

Fixture congestion could leave both sides content with a point

Como already host a five-point lead over the Old Lady. That’s a big deal in the race for European qualification for next season.

Finding the right value is key, so we recommend comparing odds across the UK's best betting sites before confirming your selections.

Both teams have busy schedules to manage around this fixture too. Juve have less than 72 hours to recuperate following their Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia. Como are back in Coppa Italia action, playing Cremonese only three days after this one.

Every one of their last four h2h meetings has produced a winner, but we feel a stalemate is the most likely outcome on Sunday. A draw for Como would keep Juve at arm’s length. For the visitors, a draw would at least keep the gap between the two from extending to eight points.

We’re happy to back a tie at around 29% implied probability. That offers great value considering the stakes of this game.

Paz carries Como’s creative burden

Nico Paz has been one of the shining lights of Como’s 2026/27 Serie A season. The Argentine has six goal contributions in 11 Serie A appearances. He has scored three and assisted three, and recently bagged two for Argentina in a friendly against Costa Rica.

He’s currently in the 100th percentile for goal attempts and the 97th percentile for goals scored in Serie A. His underlying numbers back that up, generating 3.12 xG and 1.42 xA so far this term.

With Como without the services of Moise Kean and Assane Diao, Fabregas has leaned heavily on Paz to be Como’s creative spark.

His goal contribution strike rate in Serie A this season stands at 54%. We can back him to score or assist on Sunday night at a 45% implied probability. It’s arguably the top value bet from this evening’s Como vs Juventus predictions.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Como 1-1 Juventus

Goalscorers prediction: Como: Paz - Juventus: Woltemade

Como host Juventus at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday night in the race for European qualification. Cesc Fabregas’s side sit five points clear of the Old Lady in fifth place with 26 points. Both sides have had busy midweek outings in the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

In Serie A, Como beat Cagliari 2-0 last weekend, with Jacobo Ramon and Lucas Da Cunha both scoring at the Sinigaglia.

Fabregas will be without several key players for this one. Moise Kean, Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez, and Addai remain sidelined. Trevoh Chalobah is doubtful. Despite having a Coppa Italia matchup midweek after this one, they are very likely to field their strongest possible lineup against Juve.

Juventus arrive at Como sixth on 21 points after hammering Venezia 4-0 the week before. Nick Woltemade, Teun Koopmeiners, Juan Cabal, and Randal Kolo Muani all found the net.

Luciano Spalletti’s side also faced Omonia in the Europa League, where they also scored four in a 4-1 home victory. That means they’ll have one less day to recover than Como. Juve’s injury problems have continued. Khephren Thuram, Arkadiusz Milik, and Manuel Locatelli are all out.

There is some good news with a potential return of Kenan Yildiz, but he is still a doubt for the Sunday evening matchup.

Probable lineups for Como vs Juventus

Como 1907 Expected Lineup: Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle, Perrone, Da Cunha, Milla, Baturina, Paz, Douvikas

Juventus Expected Lineup: Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumi, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, Conceicao, Cabal, Kolo Muani, Woltemade

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