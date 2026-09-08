Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Villa’s woes set to continue

Our betting expert shares predictions for this opening match of the competition. The hosts are likely to beat a Villa side not yet at their best.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Upsetting the hosts’ defensive stability

Brugge aren’t overly prolific in their domestic league. They’ve scored nine goals in five games, averaging 1.8 goals per 90. Yet, the hosts have been impressive at the back, conceding just two goals in that run. That’s a stark contrast to the Brugge team that we have seen in Europe, especially last season.

Only Barcelona have conceded more goals than Brugge’s 43 since the start of the 2024/25 Champions League. The Blauw-Zwart have also seen more than two goals in each of their last 15 UCL matches. The step up in quality of opposition will likely test the hosts and undermine the defensive solidity they have shown so far.

Villa have been struggling up front, failing to score a single goal across their first three Premier League games. It’s a similar story to last season, when they blanked in their first four league outings. Still, Emery’s men usually perform better in Europe. They scored 13 goals in eight games last time they were at this stage of the competition.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with SkyBet

Backing the forward in form

With Villa struggling to find the back of the net, the better goalscorer pick could be on the home side. Last season, Brugge’s talisman Nicolas Tresoldi scored 19 goals in 40 league games, averaging a goal every other game. He managed four goals and three assists in 14 Champions League appearances.

Tresoldi didn’t score against Lommel SK over the weekend. However, he had the joint-most shots with three, the most shots inside the box (3), and the best xG (expected goals) of 0.37. Also, he scored four goals in his last six appearances.

All four goals arrived after the 30-minute mark, which suggests he tends to grow into games. With home advantage and his current form, it’s difficult to look past him finding the net again.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Nicolo Tresoldi @ 8/5 with SkyBet

It’s the best time to face Villa

Typically, Villa would enter a game like this as heavy favourites, but bookmakers have considered their poor start to the season. The Villains are without a win in their last five matches, losing four on the bounce before the weekend’s draw away to Hull City. Emery’s men won three and lost three away games in their previous Champions League campaign. This shows their results on the road can be difficult to predict.

Yet, the hosts have been in decent form, having won three of their last four matches in all competitions. Their confidence should be high heading into their first European match of the season. The Blauw-Zwart have lost just three of their last 22 European matches on home soil, winning 13 of them. This highlights their strength at home.

Brugge’s victory over Villa in the league phase of the competition back in 2024/25 was their first-ever win over English opposition in 17 attempts. This is the best time to face Villa, as the new players adapt to their teammates and manager. As a result, it’s worth backing the hosts to repeat the previous league-phase meeting with Villa.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Club Brugge @ 8/5 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Aston Villa

Club Brugge 2-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Club Brugge: Nicolo Tresoldi, Hans Vanaken - Aston Villa: Nicolas Jackson

Club Brugge are set to make history when they walk out at the Jan Breydelstadion on Tuesday night for their Champions League opening game. The Belgian champions embark on their eighth campaign in Europe’s elite competition across the last nine seasons. More importantly, it will be their 13th overall, overtaking Anderlecht in that regard.

Ivan Leko's side have made a strong start domestically, winning four and losing one of their five Belgian Pro League matches so far. Having reached the knockout stages of this competition in each of their last three attempts, they will be confident of reaching a positive result here. Aston Villa eliminated them in the Round of 16 during the 2024/25 campaign. That defeat adds another edge to this fixture.

The Aston Villa side that won that two-legged tie is a very different team from the one travelling to Brugge this season. Unai Emery guided his team to the Europa League last term, gaining automatic qualification to this year’s Champions League. This is only their third appearance in the competition since they won it back in 1982.

With much of his squad departing, Emery has brought in young players, who he hopes can adapt sooner rather than later. In the Premier League, they’re still searching for their first goal, let alone their first win. However, they tend to thrive on European nights and often produce their best performances on this stage. Club Brugge could face a difficult evening.

Probable lineups for Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Club Brugge expected lineup: Sommer, Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys, Potts, Vanaken, Forbs, Vetlesen, Diakhon, Tresoldi

Aston Villa expected lineup: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka, McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings, Jackson

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