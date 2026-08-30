Chelsea vs Brighton Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Huge test expected at the Bridge

Our betting expert expects Brighton to make the home side work hard for the points. However, Chelsea’s quality should shine through in the end.

Chelsea vs Brighton Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

This fixture tends to produce goals

Historically, this fixture has been one to deliver plenty of goals, and that trend is likely to continue this weekend. Chelsea conceded twice against Fulham. They conceded at least two goals in 42% of their home games last season. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, the Blues were ranked sixth for conceding two or more goals at home in the entire division.

After putting four goals past Aston Villa, Hurzeler’s side will fancy their chances of troubling Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal. Three of Brighton’s last five outings saw the goal count rise to above two goals. Meanwhile, the Blues have seen at least three goals scored in each of their last four matches. That run excludes their EFL Cup fixture.

The recent head-to-head record also points towards another high-scoring encounter. The last seven consecutive meetings between the clubs produced a minimum of three goals on the day. The corresponding fixture last term produced four goals, which is why we’re leaning towards another goal-friendly outing.

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ 7/10 on bet365

Blues can turn the tide

Brighton should not be underestimated. Any complacency from Alonso’s side could prove costly. The Seagulls have dominated the recent head-to-head record, having won each of the last four. Chelsea’s last victory over Brighton came nearly two years ago.

The visitors seem to be in a good space in terms of form, but this Chelsea team are a different beast. Brighton have lost several players to the Blues over the years, including Danny Welbeck in the summer. The home side simply have too much quality in their squad this time around, which is why they’re likely to turn the tide.

In addition, Alonso’s men are currently on a run of scoring exactly three goals in each of their last four outings. Their confidence should be running high. It would take something super special for Brighton to make it five head-to-head wins in a row here. As a result, it’s worth backing the home side to put things right this time and end the Seagulls’ recent dominance.

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Chelsea @ 9/10 on bet365

Pedro to end Brighton drought

Joao Pedro was backed to hit the back of the net in Chelsea’s opening game. It took him just 33 seconds to open his account. The Brazilian dinked the ball over Bernd Leno on Monday night to set the Blues on their way for the new Premier League season. If they’re to get anywhere near the title, he will have to rack up at least 20 goals.

His form suggests that he’s on course to do so. Pedro has now scored eight goals in last six appearances since the start of pre-season. He scored 15 league goals in 35 appearances last term, which was his best-ever return in his career.

Interestingly, Pedro has never scored against his former employers, having played one fixture. He missed the most recent meeting due to injury, and that’s the added incentive for him to get onto the scoresheet this weekend.

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ 7/5 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton

Chelsea 3-2 Brighton Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer x2 - Brighton: Georginio Rutter, Jack Hinshelwood

Chelsea’s Premier League season got off to the best possible start with an away victory in the West London derby. The Blues won a thrilling 3-2 encounter against Fulham on the banks of the Thames on Monday night. It meant that coach Xabi Alonso enjoyed a successful start to life as the new head coach.

The hosts hope to build on that first competitive triumph of the season with another victory against a tricky Brighton side. The club world champions return to Stamford Bridge for their first league game of the season, aiming to give their fans plenty to celebrate. If Chelsea are to live up to their dark horse tag for the league title this season, getting over the line against the Seagulls could prove crucial.

Brighton head to London on top of the league after they opened their campaign in impressive fashion. The Seagulls comfortably beat Aston Villa 4-0 at the Amex Stadium last weekend. Fabian Hurzeler must have been pleased with what he saw from his side.

Continuing in that same vein will be ideal for the visitors. Recent trips to Stamford Bridge have not intimidated Brighton. As such, Brighton will be confident of causing an upset this Sunday.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rodgers, Pedro

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Gross, Ayari, Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper, Rutter

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