Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: 4 home wins for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen sit fourth after seven games, seven points better off than Saturday’s 15th-placed opponents Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of talkSPORT BET - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Bayer Leverkusen to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with talkSPORT BET

with Bayer Leverkusen -1 (Handicap 3-way) @ 13/8 with talkSPORT BET

with Ibrahim Maza to score or assist @ 5/6 with talkSPORT BET

Leverkusen to win in another high-scoring encounter

Both teams to score has landed in eight of the last nine meetings between these Bundesliga sides. This fixture rarely results in either side drawing a blank.

It’s worth noting that Leverkusen have conceded only once in their first three home league wins in 2026/27. Stuttgart will need to break that pattern. Fortunately, their attack has been functioning better than it appears on paper.

Despite their position in 15th, Stuttgart sit 7th in the Bundesliga xG table (13.9). They also sit second in the table for big chances missed (22). This suggests the visitors could quite easily carve out at least one good goalscoring opportunity at the BayArena.

Stuttgart also have the second-worst xG conceded (17.5). That’s why we’re confident in backing them to score and lose in the same bet. The market implies a 37% chance of this happening, which looks like a fair entry point.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Bayer Leverkusen to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with talkSPORT BET

Leverkusen to win with plenty to spare

Leverkusen have won all three home games this season. They recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig. Two of those three cleared the two-goal margin comfortably. Eight goals scored and one conceded tells the story of a team in complete confidence in front of their own supporters.

Stuttgart arrive at the BayArena with three points from four away trips. They’ve scored just four goals on the road all season.

Sebastian Hoeness is also without Dan-Axel Zagadou and Josha Vagnoman. Bottom club Gladbach inexplicably managed to put three past them last Friday night. Backing Leverkusen to win by at least a two-goal margin at a 38.2% implied probability makes sense. This could be the best value bet from our Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart predictions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Bayer Leverkusen -1 (Handicap 3-way) @ 13/8 with talkSPORT BET

Maza to make Stuttgart pay

Ibrahim Maza is Leverkusen’s joint-second top scorer on two goals. In total, he has four contributions to his name so far in the 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign. FotMob also rates him as the squad’s third-best performer on 7.44. Only Patrik Schick and Aleix Garcia score higher.

His creative work is the standout. He leads Leverkusen with 17 chances created and an expected assists (xA) figure of 2.9. Combine his xG and xA, and the figure reaches 0.76 per 90.

Christian Kofane’s thigh injury also means Maza is almost assured of a starting berth this weekend. Martin Terrier and Moussa Diaby are sidelined too. Backing Maza to score or assist looks appealing, with the market implying a 54.1% probability compared with his goal contribution rate of over 57%.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bet 3: Ibrahim Maza to score or assist @ 5/6 with talkSPORT BET

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart Goalscorers prediction: Bayer Leverkusen: Schick, Maza, Tillman - Stuttgart: Demirovic

Stuttgart travel to the BayArena on Saturday sitting 15th in the Bundesliga. Six points from seven games is a dismal return for a club competing in this season’s Champions League.

Sebastian Hoeness has watched his team lose five of their first seven games. They are yet to draw a single league game this term. Friday’s 3-2 home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach marked a new low point in the season so far. Gladbach had lost six games on the spin before their trip to Stuttgart.

Hoeness acknowledged after the match that complacency had started to affect his players. Their away form is worse still, with three points from four trips.

Leverkusen offer little to no respite. Carles Martinez’s side are fourth on 13 points and have won all three home games. However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Hoffenheim on Sunday. Martinez hopes his side can come through their DFB-Pokal tie with Nurnberg on Wednesday unscathed.

Patrik Schick leads the line with six league goals. FotMob rates him Leverkusen’s best performer, with a score of 7.79. The hosts have also won 19 of the last 31 meetings between the two sides.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Gutierrez, Tapsoba, Quansah, Medina, Fernandez, Garcia, Tella, Maza, Tillman, Schick

VfB Stuttgart expected lineup: Seimen, Assignon, Mittelstadt, Hendriks, Jeltsch, Stiller, Karazor, Leweling, Fuhrich, Undav, Demirovic

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