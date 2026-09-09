Barcelona vs Feyenoord Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Barcelona end Feyenoord’s streak

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have won five straight games in all competitions, while Wednesday’s opponents are also unbeaten domestically.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Value on four or fewer goals at the Camp Nou

The market suggests there is only a 55.6% implied probability of this game featuring four or fewer goals. The reasoning behind that is fairly clear. Barca have scored five goals in three of their first four La Liga games.

However, Feyenoord represent a different proposition to the likes of Elche and Rayo Vallecano. They hold a proud 19-game unbeaten record in all competitions. The team are defensively sound too, with just seven goals shipped in five matches.

Van Bronckhorst will likely set up his team in a compact 4-3-3 system. The aim will be to pack the midfield and make the game difficult. They won’t be able to play with the same level of risk that they do domestically. A draw would be an excellent result for the Rotterdam club. Only one of Feyenoord’s five Eredivisie matches has featured five or more goals.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Bet 1: Under 4.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Backing Barca’s backline to stay strong

This specific bet offers a better way to back Barcelona to win on Wednesday night. In the Match Odds market, Flick’s side have a 92.34% implied probability of winning. That means there is little return from backing Barca to win outright.

However, we can increase that potential return from over 8% to 100% by backing them to win with a clean sheet. They have managed shutouts in three of their opening four La Liga matches. Both goals conceded came in their win over Rayo Vallecano.

Cubarsí and Christensen should start together in front of Joan García. Meanwhile, Rodri will help protect the Barca backline. Although Feyenoord have scored 13 goals in five Eredivisie games, they are yet to face top opposition this season. Nacho Ferri leads the line with limited UCL experience. This looks like the top value play from our trio of Barcelona vs Feyenoord predictions.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Bet 2: Barcelona to win to nil @ 1/1 with bet365

Raphinha to keep Ernst on his toes

Since taking the captain’s armband at the Camp Nou, Raphinha has improved significantly. He’s started the 2026/27 campaign impressively, scoring six goals in four La Liga matches.

Hansi Flick has been utilising him through the middle rather than as an inside forward on the flank. This role has allowed him to finish attacking moves instead of creating them.

So far this term, he’s averaged 2.26 shots on target per 90. Feyenoord are unlikely to sit as deep as their La Liga opponents. This should give Raphinha enough space to register three or more attempts on goal.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Bet 3: Raphinha 3+ shots on target @ 8/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Feyenoord

Barcelona 3-0 Feyenoord Goalscorers prediction: Barcelona: Raphinha, Lopez, Yamal

The 2026/27 Champions League gets underway this week. On Wednesday night, Barcelona and Feyenoord aim to build on their strong starts at the Camp Nou.

This Barca side are in good form right now. Flick’s men have won all four of their 2026/27 La Liga games to date, scoring 17 goals. They’ve only conceded two, and the addition of Rodri to their midfield should make them even harder to beat.

Their most recent 5-0 thrashing of Valencia made it five consecutive victories for Barca in all competitions. Eric García is a doubt after a head injury at Mestalla, and Gavi is also uncertain. Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Jesse Bisiwu remain sidelined.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Feyenoord are on an even better run of form. They haven’t tasted defeat in their last 19 competitive matches. Additionally, they’ve racked up 11 points from their first five games in the Dutch Eredivisie, including a 3-1 win at NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

Van Bronckhorst also has several injury issues to deal with. The likes of Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop and Jakub Moder will all sit out the trip to the Catalan capital. A lot rests on the shoulders of the in-form Gjivai Zechiël, who has scored four in his last five matches.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Feyenoord

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Joan García, Koundé, Cubarsí, Christensen, Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Gordon, Raphinha

Feyenoord Expected Lineup: Ernst, Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Marmol, Targhalline, Zechiël, Vanhoutte, Diarra, Ferri, Valente

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