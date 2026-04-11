Barcelona vs Espanyol Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Barca land narrow win

Hansi Flick’s men are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with city rivals Espanyol. Will they make it five wins on the spin in this derby fixture?

Barcelona vs Espanyol Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Narrow victory expected for a fatigued Barcelona

Three of the last four meetings between these sides in La Liga at the Nou Camp have resulted in Espanyol +2 bets landing. In their last meeting, Barcelona secured a two-goal victory at home in November 2024.

Barcelona’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday will likely cause significant physical fatigue. Espanyol will have all week to prepare for the fixture, so they will be motivated to compete from the first minute to the last.

Espanyol have lost only three of their away games this season by a two-goal margin or more. This makes backing Espanyol with a +2 handicap at an implied probability of 45.45% the most valuable selection from our three Barcelona vs Espanyol predictions.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Bet 1: Espanyol +2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ 6/5 with bet365

Value on goals at both ends during the first half

Espanyol have scored in the first half during 33% of their away games this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona have conceded in the first half in 40% of their home matches in 2025/26. The average time of Barcelona's first conceded goal at home is the 17th minute.

However, the average time of their first scored goal at home is the 24th minute, which is well below the league average of 32 minutes.

We can back both teams to find the net inside the first half at a probability of only 30.30%. With Barca semi-distracted by their UCL tie and Espanyol highly motivated to defeat their city rivals, this could be a value pick.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (1st half) @ 23/10 with bet365

Backing three or fewer goals

Almost half of Barcelona’s home matches have featured four or more goals this season. However, only a third of Espanyol’s away games have seen over 3.5 goals bets land this year.

We can back under 3.5 goals at a probability of 47.62% this weekend. With Barca in busy midweek action and Espanyol are capable of frustrating their local rivals, this may be another value pick.

In fact, only one of their last five La Liga meetings have featured over 3.5 goals, when Barca were the home side.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 2-1 Espanyol

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Rashford, Yamal - Espanyol: Fernandez

Barcelona aim to win a fifth consecutive Catalan derby against Espanyol this weekend to maintain or extend their seven-point La Liga advantage.

Hansi Flick’s men have the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final to contend with against Atletico before Saturday’s game. Nevertheless, a victory here would severely damage Real Madrid's title hopes

Barcelona have dominated Espanyol in the Catalan derby for a long period. They are undefeated across their previous 14 matches against them. They have also scored the first goal during the last eight consecutive meetings with Espanyol. Barcelona will again be without Frenkie de Jong (thigh) and Raphinha (hamstring) this weekend.

Espanyol’s recent away form is extremely poor. They are winless across their previous 10 away matches in all competitions. However, they have been relatively difficult for teams to defeat on the road. They’ve only failed to score in 20% of their away games and have lost to nil in only 7% of them.

Clemens Riedel is unavailable for the visitors this weekend because of a one-match suspension. Meanwhile, Javi Puado (knee) is the primary injury absence for manager Manolo Gonzalez.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Espanyol

Barcelona expected lineup: Garcia, Balde, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Lopez, Pedri, Garcia, Rashford, Yamal, Torres

Espanyol expected lineup: Dmitrovic, Hilali, Romero, Cabrera, Rubio, Ngonge, Gonzalez, Lozano, Dolan, Exposito, Fernandez

+