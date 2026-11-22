Cristian Chivu’s men sit top of the expected points table in Serie A and now need to start turning that to actual points.

Before kick-off, it is worth checking the latest free bets on offer, with several bookmakers running new promotions this week.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Pressure mounts on Sarri

Atalanta have failed to score in each of their last two home Serie A games against Inter. The Nerazzurri secured 1-0 and 2-0 wins in their last two trips to Bergamo. We envisage a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atalanta have conceded 1.8 goals per game in Serie A this season. They shipped three to Parma and four to Frosinone before the November international break. Given their attacking options, Inter look good value to get at least one in this game.

Atalanta sit only 10th in Serie A for big chances created and may struggle. That’s despite sitting seventh for touches in the opposition penalty area. This suggests they are struggling to knit it all together in the final third. By contrast, they were fifth in Serie A last season for big chances created.

The data points to a regression, and we’re backing Inter to shut Atalanta out and heap more pressure on Sarri. It feels like the value play from tonight’s Atalanta vs Inter Milan predictions.

Value on a low-scoring game

Four of the last five meetings involving Atalanta and Inter have featured two goals or fewer. It’s therefore a bit of a surprise that the bookmakers have priced under 3.5 at the price quoted.

With prices moving in the build-up, comparing the UK's best betting sites can make a real difference to the return on any selection.

Inter have an xGA of 10.9, the second-lowest figure in Serie A this season. They sit top of the xG table at 29.0. Atalanta have conceded an average of 1.8 goals per game, compared to Inter’s figure of 1.2. Still, with two of Inter’s key attackers absent or struggling for fitness, they may struggle.

Atalanta’s recent results could be skewing the odds. Their last five Serie A games have averaged 4.2 goals. Expect that to change as they face the Scudetto holders.

Azzurri golden boy to continue rich vein of form

Pio Esposito has scored five goals in his last four competitive matches. Three of them were scored for his country, including a brace in their historic win over France. Esposito has stepped up for Inter in Lautaro Martinez’s absence.

He sits in Serie A’s 86th percentile for xG on target (xGOT). He’s also been an aerial threat, sitting in the league’s 90th percentile for headed attempts at goal.

Given that Esposito has become something of a poster boy for Italian football of late, it’s a good idea to back him this weekend. We can back him to score at around 52% implied probability with the bookmakers. That’s good value for a player who has scored in each of his last four games.

Anyone following the game live will find the leading betting apps the easiest way to react to in-play markets as the match unfolds.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Atalanta 0-2 Inter Milan

Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Esposito, Barella

Atalanta welcome Inter Milan to the New Balance Arena on Sunday, aiming for a fourth home win in seven Serie A home matches.

We are used to seeing Atalanta competing for the top four places in Serie A in recent seasons. It feels strange to see them looming in the bottom half in 2026/27, but they haven’t been good enough defensively. Maurizio Sarri needs to turn things around.

Atalanta’s Isak Hien and Odilon Kossounou could make the bench this weekend. Giacomo Raspadori has missed the last five games with a hamstring issue but is also expected to be part of the matchday squad.

The trip to Atalanta has been the target for Lautaro Martinez’s return for Inter after hamstring issues. He will have to compete with the in-form Pio Esposito for a starting spot. Marcus Thuram is a doubt after reporting hamstring discomfort while on international duty.

John Stones and Curtis Jones are both back in training and could be available for Chivu in Bergamo. Inter have a proud 17-game unbeaten run to defend against Atalanta this weekend.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bernasconi, Ederson, Pasalic, Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski, Krstovic

Inter Milan expected lineup: J. Martinez, Augusto, Bastoni, Akanji, Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Pio Esposito

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