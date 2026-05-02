Arsenal vs Fulham Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Gunners claim low-scoring win

Our betting expert expects title-chasing Arsenal to ultimately secure three points following a slow start.

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

London derby to start slowly

This has all the makings of a tightly contested match. Arsenal are expected to dictate the tempo, but there may be some fatigue following their midweek trip to Madrid.

Few of their attacking players are in form. The Gunners haven’t scored more than once in any of their last five domestic fixtures. Meanwhile, they’re averaging just 0.82 first-half goals per game at home in the Premier League.

Fulham also tend to be more productive in the final third after the break. They’ve netted only five league goals all season before the interval on their travels. That accounts for just 31% of their total tally away from home.

Given that, there is value in backing the first half of this match to feature under 0.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet 1: First half - Under 0.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Few goals at the Emirates

Since a draw won’t be enough for Arsenal, the contest may open up after the break. However, it’s still difficult to see where many goals are going to come from.

Mikel Arteta’s side created just 0.49 xG against Newcastle last weekend. While they won the game, it was hardly a rousing response to the defeat to title rivals Man City six days earlier. Their last five Premier League matches have produced a total of only 10 goals.

Fulham’s recent fixtures have also been tight. Six of their previous seven matches across all competitions have ended with two or fewer goals. Five of those games finished with 0-0 or 1-0 scorelines.

At the very least, Marco Silva’s side seem capable of making this a really frustrating 90 minutes for the Gunners’ attack. Backing under 2.5 goals with an implied probability of 50% could be the smart bet.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Gunners to secure important win

Arsenal are hopeful Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze will be able to recover from minor knocks to feature. Having attacking depth could be crucial to their ability to ultimately win this match. Arteta has a difficult task in terms of selection given the busy schedule.

Every game is crucial for the North Londoners currently. Despite a worrying slump overall, they have still mostly managed to grind out results at home. The Gunners have recorded eight wins in 10 matches at the Emirates across all competitions.

Fulham do not fare well in away games. Only three teams have recorded fewer points away from home in the Premier League this term. They’ve claimed just one point from their seven away fixtures against teams currently in the top eight.

Arteta’s side have won 47% of their home league games to nil. Backing a repeat here with an implied probability of 42.2% seems to offer value.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet 3: Arsenal to win & BTTS - No @ 11/8 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Kai Havertz

This match falls in between the two legs of Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. The Gunners are still evenly matched with Man City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 victory over Newcastle last weekend ended a damaging four-game losing streak in domestic competitions.

Fulham were 1-0 winners in their last outing against Aston Villa. That result boosted the Cottagers’ hopes of European qualification, and they’ve lost just one of their last five league fixtures. However, they’ve not scored an away goal since a 3-1 win at Sunderland in February.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Odegaard, Trossard, Havertz

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez

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