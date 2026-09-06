Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: 100% record ends on Sunday

Our betting expert shares predictions for this London derby. Arsenal’s home advantage and tight defence should help get them over the line.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal’s recent domination

Apart from being the champions and heading into this campaign as the favourites to lift the title again, Arsenal have been on a decent run. They’ve won their last three competitive matches, including that tough trip to Aston Villa. Playing a London derby at the Emirates Stadium should provide further motivation for the Gunners.

Arteta’s men lost just one of their last 29 Premier League London derbies and are unbeaten in the last 16 such matches in a row. It will be an uphill battle for Chelsea, but if anyone can upset the hosts’ rhythm, it’s them. The Blues have also registered three wins from three this season in all competitions, and they could be difficult to contain.

However, the West London club have lost their last four league visits to the Emirates by an aggregate score of 11-2. Arsenal are unbeaten against Chelsea across their last nine league matches and 12 overall. Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 2-1 to the champions, which is a likely outcome in Sunday’s match.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 4/6 with Sky Bet

Chelsea’s fire in attack to show

We’ve mentioned that Arsenal are only one of two sides in the division yet to concede a goal. That’s not by accident, as Arteta has prioritised putting up a solid defence. Still, the potential loss of Christian Mosquera through injury and Ezri Konsa making his full debut could affect that stability.

Chelsea’s front line is certainly one to be wary of. The Blues are the most potent team in the Premier League, having scored seven goals in two matches. Alonso’s men created 10 big chances in two games, behind only Brighton, who made 11.

The visitors will back themselves to breach the home defence on Sunday. They do have a lot of firepower in their ranks. After scoring nine goals in three games, the Blues should score at least once against the league’s toughest defence. Additionally, three of the last four head-to-heads saw both teams find the back of the net.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 7/10 with Sky Bet

Facing a familiar foe

Kai Havertz has been enjoying his football since he made the switch from West to North London. While he was successful with the Blues, his game has improved at Arsenal. Arteta has now started Havertz in both league matches and played him for the full 90 minutes.

The German opened his account on Matchday 1 after just 15 minutes. While he didn’t find the back of the net against Villa, he worked hard for the team. His run of two goals in his last three appearances makes him a value pick.

It’s worth pointing out that Havertz has scored three goals in his last four home games against his former employers. Consequently, we’re leaning towards him scoring on Sunday, despite having other clearer options for the bet. In terms of value, he offers the best mix.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 6/4 with Sky Bet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka - Chelsea: Joao Pedro

Arsenal’s defence of the Premier League title couldn’t have got off to a better start. The Gunners have a 100% record after playing two games, which is something they’d like to maintain. They’re also just one of two teams in the division not to concede a goal yet, alongside new boys Hull City.

That isn’t much of a surprise, given that their title win was built on defensive stability. Even with William Saliba missing through injury, there hasn’t been a drop-off at the back for Mikel Arteta’s side. The North Londoners were their usual selves on Monday night, as they visited Villa Park and came away with a 1-0 win.

They’ll truly be tested by a Chelsea side that have started strongly under their new head coach Xabi Alonso. The former Liverpool player will face off against his childhood friend for the first time as head coach. The meeting is billed as a battle between the Basque brothers. Alonso must be pleased by what he’s seen from his side so far.

Chelsea head to the Emirates Stadium level on points with the champions, but two places behind in the standings. Sunday’s fixture is an opportunity for both sides to get one over their local rivals and lay down a marker for the season.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Konsa, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Guimaraes, Saka, Tzolis, Havertz

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Gusto, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, Pedro

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