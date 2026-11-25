How to Claim Sky Bet's Sporting CP vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link and select the £30 free bets welcome offer Register as a new Sky Bet customer and complete the account setup process Deposit funds into your new account Place your first bet as a single or each-way wager of at least £5 Your qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) Once you qualify, you'll receive £40 as four £10 free bet tokens Free bets can be used on eligible single or each-way markets, excluding virtuals Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, and the tokens expire after 30 days

Sporting CP vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United could hardly arrive in Lisbon under greater pressure. Mauricio Pochettino's first game as head coach ended in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, with Leny Yoro sent off after only eight minutes as United slipped to 19th in the Premier League.

Sporting present a very different picture. Paulo Fonseca's side have won four successive matches across all competitions and warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League fixture by beating UD Serra 4-0 in the Taça de Portugal. They have also won three of their opening four matches in this season's Champions League.

The venue, the Alvalade, provides another layer to a fixture packed with shared history. Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Marcos Rojo and Bruno Fernandes all moved from Sporting to United, while Peter Schmeichel travelled in the opposite direction in 1999. Manchester United captain Bruno now returns to his former home, where he also previously held the armband.

The stadium itself played a part in Ronaldo's story. Sporting beat Manchester United 3-1 in a friendly staged to inaugurate the new Estádio José Alvalade in 2003, with the teenager's performance helping convince Sir Alex Ferguson to take him to Old Trafford. Their most recent meetings came in the 2007/08 Champions League, when Ronaldo scored in both United victories.

There could be goals again if Fonseca's previous encounters with United are any indication. His four meetings with them as Roma and Lyon manager have produced scorelines of 6-2, 3-2, 2-2 and 5-4.

The Red Devils will be without the suspended Matheus Cunha, while Benjamin Šeško, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte are among their injury absentees. Sporting have concerns over Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos.

Sky Bet's £40 Sporting CP vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 (4 x £10 free bet tokens) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Min £5 deposit & qualifying bet (single, e/w or multiples) at odds 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet token for Football Accas only. 1 x Ghost Leg Token for pre-match BuildABets only (min 5 legs, combined min odds 3/1, max stake varies). Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. All free bets/tokens expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions & T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



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