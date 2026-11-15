Spain vs England Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Three Lions clash

How to Claim Sky Bet's Spain vs England Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link and select the £30 free bets welcome offer. Click 'Join' and register a new account by providing your personal details. Complete the registration process and deposit funds into your account. Place your first bet of at least £5 on any eligible single or each-way sports market. Your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Only your first bet counts towards the promotion, and you must complete all qualifying requirements within 30 days of registration. Once you qualify, Sky Bet will award four £10 free bet tokens, worth £40 in total. Use your free bets on eligible single or each-way markets within 30 days of receiving them. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns, and Neteller and Skrill customers are excluded from the promotion.

Spain vs England Preview

England head to Madrid on Sunday knowing victory over Spain would see them leapfrog the world champions and finish top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Thomas Tuchel's side kept their hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, although the performance was considerably less convincing than September's 7-0 demolition of the same opposition.

Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England appearance by scoring the winner from the penalty spot, taking his international tally to 92 goals. Morgan Rogers had earlier opened the scoring before Petar Sucic capitalised on a defensive mistake from Jarell Quansah to equalise.

Spain, meanwhile, maintained their winning run with a 2-0 victory over Czechia in Prague. Alex Baena converted a first-half penalty before Marc Pubill added a late second against the ten-man hosts.

Luis de la Fuente's side return to the Metropolitano Stadium three points clear of England, although the Three Lions possess a superior goal difference. Spain therefore need only avoid defeat to retain top spot.

Recent history favours the hosts. Spain defeated England 3-2 in September's reverse fixture and famously denied the Three Lions European Championship glory with a 2-1 victory in Berlin in 2024.

De la Fuente could make several changes following Thursday's victory, with Lamine Yamal potentially returning to the starting XI. The Barcelona winger's availability would provide Spain with another attacking threat against an England defence that looked vulnerable against Croatia.

Sky Bet's £40 Spain vs England Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 (4 x £10 free bet tokens) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Min £5 deposit & qualifying bet (single, e/w or multiples) at odds 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet token for Football Accas only. 1 x Ghost Leg Token for pre-match BuildABets only (min 5 legs, combined min odds 3/1, max stake varies). Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. All free bets/tokens expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions & T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



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