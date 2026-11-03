Sky Bet's Ghost Leg Promotion: Complete Offer Breakdown

Sky Bet Ghost Leg Offer - How to get involved

To use Sky Bet’s Ghost Leg promotion: Visit Sky Bet and log in or create an account. New customers can register by providing their personal details and completing Sky Bet’s account verification process and claiming the Sky Bet new customer offer. Visit the Promotion Hub and opt in when a Ghost Leg token is available. Add at least five selections to an eligible pre-match BuildABet. Make sure the combined odds are at least 3/1 (4.0). Select the Reward button on the bet slip and apply your Ghost Leg token. Place the BuildABet using cash. If exactly one selection loses and every other qualifying selection wins, Ghost Leg removes the losing selection. Sky Bet then settles the bet using the revised combined odds of the remaining winning legs. The straightforward step-by-step format follows the approach used in Sky Bet offer content, where registration, qualification and reward conditions are separated clearly for readers.

Sky Bet Ghost Leg Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

Ghost Leg is available exclusively on eligible pre-match BuildABets, so you can't apply it to any football bet.

Customers must opt in through the Promotion Hub whenever a new Ghost Leg token becomes available. Qualifying bets require at least five legs and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). The maximum permitted stake can vary, while the promotion is restricted to cash bets.

The token only comes into play when exactly one selection loses. If two or more legs lose, the BuildABet loses as normal.

An important rule also applies to void selections. If one or more selections are voided, Ghost Leg will not be applied. The bet is settled without the token instead. Provided the Ghost Leg token has not expired by settlement, it will be returned to the customer's account.

Cashing out also removes the protection. If a customer cashes out a BuildABet carrying a Ghost Leg token, that token is lost and cannot subsequently be reused.

Bets are generally settled on the result after 90 minutes unless the relevant market extends beyond normal time.

Sky Bet Ghost Leg Offer - How does it work?

Ghost Leg essentially gives an eligible BuildABet one margin for error.

For example, imagine placing a five-leg pre-match BuildABet containing selections for a player to score, another player to have a shot on target, both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and a player to be booked. The bet has combined odds above 3/1 and a Ghost Leg token is applied before placing it.

If four selections win but the booking selection loses, a conventional accumulator would be unsuccessful. With Ghost Leg, Sky Bet removes that one losing selection and recalculates the BuildABet using the odds of the four successful legs. If every remaining selection wins, the bet settles as a winner at those revised odds.

It is not insurance against several selections going wrong. Two losing legs mean Ghost Leg cannot rescue the bet, while void selections and cashing out can also prevent the token from being used.

That makes the promotion relatively simple: build an eligible five-leg-or-more pre-match bet, apply the token, and Ghost Leg can cover exactly one unsuccessful selection.

Sky Bet Ghost Leg Offer - Key Details

Sky Offer Sky Bet Ghost Leg Eligible Bet Pre-match BuildABet Minimum Legs 5+ Minimum Combined Odds 3/1 (4.0) Qualifying Stake Cash bets only; maximum stake varies Opt-In Required Yes Ghost Leg Benefit One losing leg removed and remaining winning selections settled at revised odds Restrictions More than one losing leg is not covered. Void selections and cash out affect token use. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

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