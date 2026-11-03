Sky Bet's AccaFreeze Promotion: Complete Offer Breakdown

Sky Bet AccaFreeze Offer - How to get involved

Sign up for Sky Bet or log in to your existing account by claiming the Sky Bet new customer offer Select at least five teams from pre-match Full Time Result markets. All selections must come from eligible football competitions. Place your accumulator with a maximum stake of £20. Once the matches begin, head to the Open Bets section of My Bets. When one of your win selections moves into a winning position, the option to freeze that leg may become available. Choose the selection you want to freeze, and it will be settled as a winning leg regardless of the eventual result. Customers can freeze one leg per eligible bet and use AccaFreeze up to three times per week.

Sky Bet AccaFreeze Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

AccaFreeze applies exclusively to pre-match Full Time Result football accumulators containing a minimum of five selections from selected competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, EFL competitions and several other major domestic and international tournaments.

The maximum qualifying stake is £20. Draw selections can form part of an eligible accumulator but cannot themselves be frozen, while BuildABets, enhanced accumulators and selections placed in-play are excluded.

AccaFreeze can be used up to three times per week, and only one selection can be frozen on each qualifying accumulator. You can use a free bet to place an eligible accumulator.

Availability is not guaranteed. The feature is only offered on markets where Cash Out is available and can temporarily become unavailable if a selection is suspended or Sky Bet experiences issues with its live data feed. Eligibility restrictions and further terms and conditions also apply.

Sky Bet AccaFreeze Offer - How does it work?

AccaFreeze is particularly useful when one selection in a larger accumulator is winning, but the match momentum suddenly changes.

For example, imagine backing Chelsea to beat Leeds United as one selection in a five-team Saturday accumulator. Chelsea take the lead, putting that selection into a winning position and making it eligible to freeze.

However, Chelsea then have a player sent off, lose another to injury, and Leeds respond by introducing several attacking players with plenty of the second half remaining.

Rather than waiting to see whether Chelsea protect their advantage, you could use AccaFreeze, if available, on that selection while they are ahead. Once successfully frozen, the Chelsea leg is treated as a winner even if Leeds recover and eventually win the match.

The remaining selections in your accumulator would still need to be successful for the overall bet to win, but the frozen Chelsea selection would no longer depend on the final score.

This can be particularly relevant on busy Premier League weekends or European nights when an accumulator includes results from several matches with different kick-off times.

+