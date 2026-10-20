PSG vs Barcelona Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets for Huge UCL Clash

How to Claim Paddy Power’s PSG vs Barcelona Offer

Visit Paddy Power using the promotional link and register a new account. Enter promo code YSKAST during registration. Deposit at least £5 using Pay by Bank, debit card or Apple Pay. Place a sports bet of at least £5 at minimum odds of EVS (2.0). Make sure the qualifying bet settles and you complete all staking requirements within 30 days of registration. Once the qualifying bet settles, Paddy Power will award a £30 sports free bet. You can use the free bet on eligible sports markets, and it remains valid for 30 days after being awarded. Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings.

PSG vs Barcelona Preview

PSG against Barcelona has become one of the Champions League's most reliably chaotic heavyweight fixtures. Over the last decade, their meetings have produced dramatic comebacks, emphatic away victories, and little evidence that home advantage guarantees anything.

The latest chapter takes place at the Parc des Princes with PSG defending back-to-back European titles. Luis Enrique's side reinforced their status with a 4-2 away win over Manchester City on Matchday 2 and now have the chance to test themselves against one of Europe's most in-form teams.

Barcelona travel to Paris on an 11-match winning streak across all competitions. Hansi Flick's side have attacked with confidence this season, although their defensive options are stretched. Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are unavailable, while Gerard Martin is also a doubt.

Better news comes further forward, with captain and leading scorer Raphinha available to start after returning from injury. Flick has acknowledged the danger of maintaining Barcelona's high defensive line against a PSG side particularly dangerous in transition, making the tactical contest almost as intriguing as the names involved.

Familiar faces are on the other side, too. Ousmane Dembele spent six seasons with Barcelona before moving to Paris in 2023 and has since become one of PSG's defining players, winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Ferran Torres also moved to PSG this summer after scoring 16 La Liga goals last season.

PSG have a slight recent historical edge, winning four of the clubs' last seven Champions League meetings since 2017, compared with two Barcelona victories and one draw. That sequence includes Barça's extraordinary 6-1 Remontada in 2017 and PSG's 4-1 victories at Camp Nou in both 2021 and 2024.

Paddy Power’s £30 PSG vs Barcelona Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 sports free bet Min Qualifying Odds EVS (2.0) Promo Code YSKAST Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit at least £5 using an eligible payment method and place a sports bet of £5 or more at EVS (2.0). The qualifying bet must settle and staking requirements must be completed within 30 days of registration. Free bet valid for 30 days. Free bet stake not returned. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.

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