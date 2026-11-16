How Bookmakers Work

Traditional bookmakers, including Bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power, accept bets directly from customers, meaning the bookmaker takes the opposite side of every wager placed.

If a customer backs Arsenal to beat Chelsea and Arsenal win, the bookmaker pays out the winnings. However, if Chelsea win or the match ends in a draw, the bookmaker retains the customer's stake.

Bookmakers determine their own odds using statistical models, historical results, team news and betting activity. These prices reflect the likelihood of an outcome while incorporating a profit margin, commonly known as the overround.

For example, a bookmaker might offer odds of 10/11 (1.91) on either side of a two-outcome market. Both prices imply a probability of approximately 52.4%, producing a combined percentage above 100%. That additional margin provides the bookmaker with a mathematical advantage over time, although individual results can still produce losses.

Odds also fluctuate as bookmakers respond to injuries, team selections and betting patterns. If significant money is placed on one outcome, the bookmaker may shorten its odds to manage potential liabilities.

How Prediction Markets Work

Unlike traditional bookmakers, prediction markets allow customers to trade against one another rather than against the platform itself.

Platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi facilitate transactions between users, typically charging trading fees or commissions instead of incorporating a traditional bookmaker's margin.

Most prediction markets operate through Yes/No contracts, with prices reflecting the probability traders collectively assign to an event.

For example, a contract asking whether England will win the World Cup might trade at £0.40, representing an implied probability of 40%. If England win, each winning contract pays £1. If they fail, the contract expires worthless.

Prices change according to supply and demand, allowing customers to sell their positions before the event concludes, provided another buyer is available. This means that if England progress further into the tournament, the contract would be worth more. However, if news emerges that Harry Kane is injured and ruled out for the rest of the tournament, the contract would drop in value, as he is a key part of the squad.

Liability refers to the maximum potential loss. Purchasing 100 contracts at £0.40 creates a £40 liability, while taking the opposite side at that price could require £60 to cover the potential payout.

Prediction Markets vs Bookmakers: Key Differences

Although both formats involve predicting outcomes, several important differences influence how customers participate.

Feature Traditional bookmakers Prediction markets Who determines prices Bookmaker traders and algorithms Market supply and demand How platforms earn money Betting margins Trading fees or commissions Available markets Primarily sports and established betting events Sports, politics, economics and cultural events Exiting positions Cash-out where available Selling contracts where trading is supported Potential losses Usually limited to the stake Depends on contract type and liability

Available markets

Traditional bookmakers concentrate on established sports, offering extensive football markets covering match results, goalscorers, corners and disciplinary incidents.

Prediction markets can cover a broader range of subjects, including elections, economic announcements, technological developments and entertainment.

How outcomes are settled

Bookmakers generally settle wagers using official results and published betting rules.

Prediction markets may rely on designated data sources or independent resolution systems. Some decentralised platforms use community-based mechanisms to resolve disputes, which can become complicated when a question is open to interpretation.

Trading periods

Sportsbook markets usually revolve around scheduled events, with in-play betting allowing customers to react to developments during matches.

Prediction contracts can remain active for months or years, particularly when covering elections or longer-term economic developments. However, both formats can offer opportunities to exit positions early.

Are Prediction Markets Legal in the UK?

Yes, prediction markets are legal in the UK, provided operators hold the appropriate regulatory licence. In February 2026, the UK Gambling Commission clarified that prediction markets offering gambling products would generally fall under existing betting intermediary regulations, similar to traditional betting exchanges.

However, major US platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi are not currently authorised to offer their services to British customers. UK residents can instead use licensed alternatives such as Betfair Exchange, Smarkets and Matchbook, while financial prediction contracts may face additional restrictions under the FCA's ban on retail binary options.

The distinction between bookmakers and prediction markets ultimately comes down to who takes the opposite side of a wager and how prices are established. Both formats let customers speculate on future outcomes, but their different structures affect pricing, market availability, and the risks involved.