Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham’s odds drop to new low price

Igor Tudor was appointed to save Spurs’ season, but they’ve fallen further and now lead 18th-placed West Ham by just one point.

Premier League relegation Odds West Ham 13/8 Tottenham 7/4 Nottingham Forest 11/4 Leeds 5/1

West Ham

The Premier League relegation battle was threatening to be an uneventful affair. With Wolves and Burnley already falling away, West Ham were also in danger of dropping down without much resistance.

They were 19th when Graham Potter was sacked, and Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed in September. Despite a proven Premier League record, the Portuguese manager struggled to improve things immediately. His first 16 games resulted in only two wins and 11 points.

The turning point in West Ham’s campaign was a 2-1 away victory over Tottenham in January. They trailed the North Londoners by a huge 13 points heading into that match. New signings Pablo and Taty Castellanos started, while Callum Wilson came off the bench to score the winner in the 93rd minute.

Two months later, that goal is even more significant. With four wins from their last eight matches, Nuno has finally influenced the team.

Crysencio Summerville has scored five goals in that time, meaning the Hammers no longer rely solely on Jarrod Bowen. They have the belief and momentum required to stay safe.

The Hammers remain the slight favourites to join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season. However, they have dragged three other teams firmly into the battle, and better value is found elsewhere.

Tottenham

These are gloomy times for Tottenham. There is a genuine chance that one of the "big six" could be relegated. Of those clubs, only Man City have suffered that fate during the Premier League era.

Thomas Frank took charge following the sacking of Europa League-winning manager Ange Postecoglou. However, the Dane’s reign was defined by poor results. He was sacked in February, and Igor Tudor took over.

Relegation still seemed unlikely then, but West Ham's improved form and zero points for Spurs under Tudor have changed the situation.

A 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace last time marked a fifth straight loss for Tottenham overall. The Eagles created three big chances compared to only one for Spurs, who managed an xG of just 1.09. The performance and results sparked rumours that Tudor could be replaced after a poor start.

Currently, Spurs seem like the value pick in the relegation market. They are in a deep slump while rivals are getting results.

With only 0.67 points per game in front of their own fans, they have the division’s worst home record. Their tally of 31.5 xPTS (expected points) is also the lowest of the four teams trying to avoid 18th.

Having finished 17th last season, these struggles are not entirely unexpected. Injuries have played a part again, but many are long-term. Key defenders should return in April, but the damage might be done by then.

Nottingham Forest

As is the case at Tottenham, Nottingham Forest still have European distractions. A favourable round-of-16 tie against Midtjylland gives them a good chance of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals. However, they must make Premier League safety their priority.

It has been a chaotic season at the City Ground. Nuno left in September after falling out with owner Vangelis Marinakis. Postecoglou never seemed like the right fit, while Sean Dyche also ultimately failed to change the direction of their season.

Now, Vitor Pereira is tasked with keeping Forest up. He has secured only one point from his first three games, though the fixtures were difficult.

The next five games are winnable, with Fulham, Burnley, and a struggling Aston Villa visiting the City Ground. The East Midlands outfit also travel to Spurs for a crunch clash later this month and visit a fading Sunderland in April.

These fixtures are a great chance for two or three wins. With Tottenham playing poorly, that could be enough for Pereira's men to stay safe.

Leeds

With 31 points, Leeds are the best placed of the four teams in the battle to avoid 18th. They enjoyed a terrific run around the New Year when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was scoring freely.

However, the 28-year-old striker has netted only once in his last eight games across all competitions. Leeds are on a four-match winless run in the league. A 1-0 defeat against Sunderland sparked concern at Elland Road recently.

With an implied relegation probability of 14.3%, they seem to offer the best value in this market aside from Spurs. That’s mainly because momentum is crucial at this point in the campaign. Three defeats in four home games also suggest Leeds are less formidable in front of their passionate supporters.

That is a concern for Daniel Farke, but Wolves and Burnley still have to visit Yorkshire. Those fixtures offer a clear opportunity to collect six points, which would push Leeds very close to safety.

Overall, the Whites do not seem like one of the worst three teams in the division. Their xPTS of 41.3 and xG of 41.4 suggest they are a capable side that should be ranked higher. However, that counts for little at this stage, and much will depend on whether they can deliver in those key home games.

