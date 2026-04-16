Real Madrid next manager odds: A World Cup winner in the frame

With few obvious candidates in the club game, Los Blancos could appoint their new boss after the World Cup.

Real Madrid manager for the first game of the 2026/27 season Odds Alvaro Arbeloa 7/2 Didier Deschamps 5/1 Andoni Iraola 6/1 Jurgen Klopp 7/1 Mauricio Pochettino 7/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Alvaro Arbeloa

Following the departure of Xabi Alonso in January, Arbeloa was promoted from his previous role as Real Madrid’s B-team boss. He made a poor start, losing his first game against second-tier Albacete in the Copa del Rey.

Despite signing a contract that runs until 2027, there was always a short-term feeling to the appointment. Arbeloa did recover from that opening loss to win seven of his next eight games at the helm. However, he has since overseen damaging league defeats against Osasuna, Getafe and Mallorca.

Overall, Los Blancos have not been any more convincing than under Alonso. The side still lack attacking balance, and they now trail Barcelona by nine points with only seven games to play.

In the Champions League, the Spaniard’s short reign can be viewed more favourably. He got the better of Pep Guardiola over two legs as Real Madrid saw off Man City 5-1 on aggregate. His side also pushed Bayern Munich all the way in the quarter-finals before succumbing to two late goals at the Allianz Arena.

That alone is unlikely to be enough to keep Arbeloa in a job at a club with such high expectations. Despite that, the lack of an obvious front-runner to replace him suggests a summer change is not absolutely inevitable.

In a scenario where Los Blancos explore other candidates, but aren’t convinced by anyone, Arbeloa could stay. Given that, the price for the current boss to still be in charge in August looks like a fair one.

Didier Deschamps

One international manager set to leave his role after the World Cup is Didier Deschamps. The 57-year-old has been in charge of France since 2012.

He guided his country to World Cup glory in 2018 and another final in 2022. Deschamps has also managed Monaco, Juventus and Marseille at club level. However, it’s his close working relationship with Kylian Mbappe that would seemingly make him a candidate for the Real Madrid job.

Despite scoring 40 goals in all competitions, the striker still faces criticism in Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso and Arbeloa have all failed to get the best out of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior as a pairing. Jude Bellingham’s natural tendency to drift to the left adds to their issues on that side of the pitch.

There is little reason to think Deschamps would have any more joy fixing those issues. His French side haven’t always clicked in the final third, despite a vast talent pool.

He has no previous connections with Real Madrid, and may be viewed as an underwhelming choice by many. It’s therefore hard to see value in backing the experienced Frenchman to take over.

Andoni Iraola

One coach who will be available and has La Liga experience is Andoni Iraola. He has recently confirmed he will be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season.

However, there are several reasons why Iraola is unlikely to be the new Real Madrid boss. Firstly, he has a very strong attachment to Athletic Club, having played for the Basque side for 12 years. Agreeing to take charge of Los Blancos would certainly damage his legacy in Bilbao.

Prior to Bournemouth, he also coached Rayo Vallecano in Madrid. It would therefore be a huge step up for Iraola to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Madrid hierarchy may decide it’s too soon for a young coach who may struggle to win over the dressing room.

Iraola’s playing style also appears a poor fit for this Real Madrid squad. He likes his sides to play with the kind of intensity that this group of players has rarely consistently shown.

It’s therefore hard to see Iraola and Real Madrid being the right fit for one another. The value lies elsewhere in this market.

Jurgen Klopp

In an ideal world, Real Madrid would surely appoint Jurgen Klopp as their new coach. The German is the biggest name not currently in a managerial role. He enjoyed great success at both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Klopp could be the man-manager Real Madrid so often crave, while also bringing a clear identity to the side. His experience would help him control and earn the respect of a challenging dressing room. That was largely where Alonso failed, with his reign ending after just seven months.

However, the big problem from a Real Madrid perspective is that Klopp is seemingly in no rush to return to management. He is currently working as Red Bull's head of global football. The 58-year-old has recently distanced himself from links to the Spanish club.

Klopp is one of the few managers in world football who can afford to bide his time. His pedigree is such that big jobs will always come up.

Right now, there is little to suggest he’d take the Real Madrid role this summer. The former Liverpool boss may also not be convinced by what Mbappe and Vinicius offer out of possession. That would make it harder for him to build the kind of team that thrived at Anfield.

Taking that into account, Klopp does not offer value for the Real Madrid job by August. However, it’s certainly a position he could hold at some stage in the future.

Mauricio Pochettino

The World Cup will be an opportunity for Mauricio Pochettino to strengthen his case for major club roles. He took over as the new boss of the United States in 2024. His contract expires after the tournament.

Pochettino’s results have been mixed so far in his current role. However, everything has been building up to the World Cup, which the United States will co-host. With home nations usually performing well, a run to the round-of-16 or quarter-finals is possible.

That would be a respectable outcome for Pochettino, who is well-respected for the work he did at Tottenham. Having played and managed Espanyol, a move to Real Madrid has always seemed more likely than Barcelona in Spain. The stars haven’t quite aligned for him to take charge at the Bernabeu previously, but that could change this summer.

Pochettino has also previously worked with Mbappe at PSG. During the 2021/22 season, the forward registered 28 goals and a career-high 17 assists in Ligue 1. He also managed 10 goal contributions in eight Champions League appearances.

That may work in the favour of the current United States boss. He looks like the value pick to be in charge of Real Madrid on the first day of next season.

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