Next Chelsea manager odds: From Alonso to Fabregas

Marie-Louise Eta etches her name into history books. She will be the first female to manage a men’s team in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Next Chelsea Manager Odds: Betting Favourites

Odds courtesy of William Hill. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Manager Odds Xabi Alonso 4/11 on William Hill Andoni Iraola 9/2 on William Hill Felipe Luis 7/1 on William Hill Cesc Fabregas 16/1 on William Hill

Chelsea crisis: Who will brave the hot seat?

Chelsea have launched their sixth permanent managerial search in four years. Liam Rosenior was sacked in late April after just 23 matches – the shortest tenure in the club's history. The 41-year-old arrived from Strasbourg in the winter, signing a six-year contract. He lasted about four months.

A catastrophic run of form sealed his fate. Seven defeats in eight matches. Chelsea failed to score in six of them. The nadir came at Brighton. It was a 3-0 loss that extended the club's goalless league run to five games – something not seen since 1912. The depth of their plight saw the traveling support actively criticise and shout at the team.

Under BlueCo ownership, Chelsea have cycled through five full-time head coaches. The pattern suggests deeper dysfunction: misalignment between recruitment strategy, squad composition, and tactical identity.

Academy manager Calum McFarlane has assumed interim responsibility. However, his lack of elite-level experience is a limitation. The Blues have stated their intention to conduct a thorough evaluation before appointing Rosenior’s permanent successor. They are aiming for a manager with proven pedigree and, preferably, Premier League experience.

The betting markets have crystallised around four main candidates. Not all of them tick the two boxes above. Former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso leads the pack. Two former Chelsea players are also in contention.

Xabi Alonso – The glamour appointment

Alonso is the bookies' favourite, and for good reason. The 44-year-old Spaniard led Bayer Leverkusen to an undefeated Bundesliga title in 2024. That one feat was enough to secure his reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young coaches. He then took charge of Real Madrid, winning 24 of his 34 matches before departing in January.

Chelsea have reportedly inquired about his availability. The Spanish coach is understood to be looking for a long-term project and contract. Reports indicate he is seeking substantial authority over recruitment decisions, a condition Chelsea appears increasingly willing to accommodate.

However, there are risks. Alonso's stint at Real Madrid was respectable but ultimately unsuccessful. He is also on Liverpool's radar, which is more concerning. Arne Slot's future at Anfield is uncertain, and Alonso could be tempted to return to his former club. If Chelsea hesitate, they could lose him to Merseyside.

The odds reflect Alonso's status. The market currently gives him a near‑certain chance. However, the uncertainty around Liverpool's interest creates doubt. He is the obvious pick, but far from the value pick.

Andoni Iraola – The Premier League proven contender

Andoni Iraola has announced he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The 43-year-old has performed wonders on the south coast. Bournemouth sit sixth, on the brink of historic European qualification, with two games remaining. He has consistently extracted quality from modest resources.

Iraola's high‑intensity style and ability to improve player performance have turned him into one of the top division’s most highly rated coaches. Chelsea seemingly admire both his tactical flexibility and his work with younger players.

However, competition is fierce. Crystal Palace have turned their attention towards Iraola, who has reportedly rejected their advances. The Spaniard is taking time to weigh up his future, and he is not short of options.

Iraola carries a lower profile than Alonso, but his Premier League experience is undeniable. He represents genuine value if Chelsea move decisively..

Filipe Luis – Blues and Brazilian old guard

Filipe Luis is someone who cannot be overlooked. The former Chelsea full‑back spent one season at Stamford Bridge and knows the club's fabric. His managerial record is impressive. He recorded 64 wins across 101 matches, and won seven trophies at Flamengo. This run includes the esteemed Copa Libertadores and Brasileirão.

His departure from Flamengo was as dramatic as it was clinical. Hours after an 8-0 demolition of Madureira, an 11-0 aggregate victory, the club decided to part ways with him. The trigger was a breach of trust.

Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista had discovered his secret negotiations with BlueCo. Interestingly enough, it later turned out to be for Strasbourg, not Chelsea. That revelation has done little to harm his chances, though.

Cesc Fabregas – The romanticised longshot

Spanish icon Fabregas has admirers at Stamford Bridge. His managerial career is still young, but his achievements at Como are impossible to ignore.

Just two years after promotion to Serie A, Fabregas led the club to European qualification for the first time in its 117‑year history. They currently sit fifth in Serie A, just two points off the Champions League places with two games remaining.

The former Chelsea midfielder has an excellent relationship with the Blues faithful despite his Arsenal past. His footballing philosophy has transformed a provincial Italian side into a European contender.

However, Fabregas seems to be deeply invested in the Como project. He is reportedly keen to stay beyond this summer. It is uncertain if he would leave his fairytale behind for the chaos of Stamford Bridge.

The World Cup winner is the longest shot on this list. But his stock is rising faster than any other candidate. Qualification for the Champions League with Como would be his crowning achievement.

Apart from the aforementioned, two other names are also linked: Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea's next manager will inherit a fractured club, on and off the pitch. Five coaches in four years have come and gone. The problems run deeper than the dugout.

Alonso offers European pedigree, Iraola offers Premier League nous, Luis offers Brazilian panache, and Fabregas offers youth exuberance. The favourite is clear. The value, however, lies elsewhere.

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