Scudetto and survival: Five value bets in Serie A’s week of reckoning

Inter stand on the brink of their 21st Scudetto. Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus chase. Meanwhile, Pisa and Verona are all but resigned to their fate.

Serie A Betting Markets Odds Napoli vs Cremonese Napoli to win & BTTS Yes 13/5 Parma vs Pisa Parma to win 21/20 Hellas Verona vs Lecce Verona or draw & BTTS - Yes 19/10 Torino vs Inter Milan Inter to win & Over 3.5 total goals 9/4 AC Milan vs Juventus Juve or draw & Under 2.5 total goals 6/4

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Title glory and relegation despair

After 33 rounds, Inter lead Serie A with 78 points. Napoli and AC Milan are behind them with 66 points each, while Juventus are fourth with 63 points. The Nerazzurri’s have been comfortably leading for months, with no team capable of breaking their dominance.

Inter’s statistics are revealing. They have scored 78 goals, 30 more than their nearest rivals. In fact, the Nerazzurri’s goal difference alone (+49) is higher than the goals Napoli and Milan have scored (48). They also have the league’s joint second-best defensive record. No other side can match their overall efficiency.

Inter could be crowned champions this weekend if they beat Torino, and if Napoli fail to defeat Cremonese and Milan fail to beat Juventus. If Napoli and Milan lose, Inter would secure the Scudetto even if they draw with Toro.

Meanwhile, Pisa and Hellas Verona are joint bottom with 18 points each, 10 adrift of safety. Both teams could be relegated immediately if they lose and Cremonese win at Napoli.

Given Lecce’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina, if both Pisa and Verona lose next weekend, their fate would be sealed.

Apart from the title glory and relegation despair, the race for Champions League spots is also intensifying. Juventus, who are in fourth place, are Serie A’s most in-form side with 13 points across their last five outings. Inter, Fiorentina, Torino, and Lazio all follow within two points.

Verona are on the opposing end of the spectrum, having lost five consecutive matches. Lecce have recorded one point in that span, while Pisa have emerged victorious once.

The Scudetto is clearly within Inter’s grasp. Pisa and Verona are likely to be relegated, while Lecce and Cremonese are riding a thin line. The margins are extremely fine and the value is undoubtedly clear.

Pride and pain at the Maradona

Napoli enter this clash after a first home league defeat of the season. Lazio eased past two of them without conceding, ending the Partenopei's Scudetto ambitions in the process. It was also their first defeat without scoring in 14 competitive games.

The hosts have struggled to score, netting just thrice in their last four matches. Back‑to‑back winless games have impacted their momentum, but pride remains. Antonio Conte's side will want to respond in front of their own fans.

Cremonese are on a three‑match winless streak, playing out a goalless stalemate with Torino in their last match. They are winless away from home in nine of their last ten outings, though a 2-0 win at Parma ended a six‑match losing streak on the road.

Crucially, Cremonese have won only four of 17 away league games. However, their victory at Parma – the same side that held Napoli to a 1-1 draw – should inspire them to find the net here. Napoli need to win, while Cremonese need to survive. Expect both to score, with the hosts edging an intense contest.

Parma sending Pisa packing

Parma ended a six‑game winless streak with a 1-0 win at Udinese. Before that, they drew 1-1 with both Lazio and Napoli - they are now undefeated in three consecutive outings.

Mathematically, Parma are safe in 14th place with 39 points – 11 clear of the drop. However, they are playing for pride and a top‑half finish.

Pisa are almost relegated. A fourth consecutive defeat in their last game – a 2-1 reverse to Genoa after leading – confirmed their misery. Their only win in 22 games came against Cagliari in March. The Torri have lost eight of their last ten and sit joint-bottom with 18 points.

A loss here would confirm their return to Serie B. Parma are simply the better side, with home advantage and a psychological edge from their recent revival. Expect the Ducali to send Pisa packing to the second tier with a straightforward victory.

A desperate draw with goals at the Bentegodi

Here, two of the three bottom sides will face off in a match that will shape the rest of the season. Verona are level with Pisa on 18 points. Lecce are also inside the relegation zone, but with 28 points.

Verona have lost five consecutive matches, with their most recent loss being a 1-0 to Milan. They restricted the Rossoneri to a single goal, but failed to score for the fourth time in five games. At home, they are more resilient.

Lecce are winless in five consecutive outings, holding Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw last Matchday. The Salentini’s equaliser against the Viola was their first goal in four matches.

Both teams are desperate, as both have forgotten how to find the net frequently. That is precisely why we back goals. This is their easiest fixture remaining. Verona's last win came against Bologna in round 28. Lecce's last win was against another relegation contender, beating Cremonese 2-1 in early March.

The home advantage tips the balance. Verona are poised to avoid defeat in a scrappy, high‑stakes contest at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

Inter's Scudetto party in Turin

Inter are on the verge of making history. Since losing the Milan derby 1-0, they are undefeated in five league fixtures, winning the last three. They have scored at least three goals in each of those victories – 5-2 against Roma, 4-3 against Como, 3-0 against Cagliari.

The league's top scorers with 78 goals are in ruthless form. A 21st Scudetto awaits the Nerazzurri.

Torino, by contrast, were denied a third straight win by a resolute Cremonese side who held them to a goalless draw. They have lost only twice in their last seven games, and are comfortably safe in 12th position with 40 points.

The Bulls have registered three straight home wins, scoring at least twice in each. They last failed to score at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a 2-0 loss to Roma in mid‑January.

Inter's away form has been patchy, with just one win in four competitive trips. However, their current momentum is excellent. Torino are expected to score, but Inter are poised to win in a highly intensive affair.

San Siro stalemate in Italy’s oldest derby

On paper, AC Milan vs Juventus is the standout clash of the week. Juventus sit three points behind third-placed Rossoneri, albeit with a superior goal difference. The stakes could not be higher for Champions League qualification.

Milan have hit rock-bottom since their derby win over Inter, losing three of their five matches since. Their 1-0 victory over Verona required a first‑half strike from Adrien Rabiot, marking Milan’s first goal in three outings after blanks against Napoli and Udinese.

In contrast, Juventus are flying following a third successive win. Undefeated in eight competitive games and seven straight in Serie A. They have kept three consecutive clean sheets, beating Bologna 2-0 in their last match. Also, their last defeat came two months ago.

Both sides have seen under 2.5 total goals in 19 of their 33 games. Milan average 2.3 goals per game, while Juventus average 2.6. This is a cagey affair between two sides who are very familiar with each other, so goals will be scarce. Therefore, a double chance in Juve’s favour and under 2.5 is a perfect combination of form and caution.

This is perhaps the most decisive week in Serie A. Inter can seal their 21st Scudetto. Pisa and Verona can be relegated to Serie B. The margins are extremely fine, but the value is clear

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