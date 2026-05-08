Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 08.05.26

Last updated: May 8, 2026

After 188 games across the entirety of Europe, only two teams remain in this year’s Champions League. PSG are the bookies’ favourites, but Arsenal believe in their own cause. Both sides have worked incredibly hard to get to this stage.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Arsenal 6/5 45,5 PSG 2/3 60,2

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Latest UCL odds & market movers

Paris Saint-Germain are improving their form at the right time, finishing 2025/26 strongly.

Luis Enrique’s team possess incredible quality and saw off Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Arsenal have been defensively resolute and demonstrated strong character in recent fixtures.

The Gunners lost to Les Parisiens twice last year and will aim to reverse that record in this encounter.

Team-by-Team analysis: Top contenders for the Champions League title

1. PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are replicating their performance from last season and concluding the campaign efficiently. They have dropped points occasionally in Ligue 1, but they remain six points clear and are positioned for another title. Having eliminated Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, they are the expected favourites.

Current Odds: 2/3

Key Argument FOR: As the reigning champions, PSG possess the necessary experience to secure the trophy.

As the reigning champions, PSG possess the necessary experience to secure the trophy. Key Argument AGAINST: There are significant concerns regarding their defensive stability.

There are significant concerns regarding their defensive stability. Our Opinion: We’re backing the French giants to get the job done in Budapest, as they possess superior attacking quality.

2. Arsenal

After a setback that nearly saw them lose control in the Premier League title race, Arsenal have recovered well. They have recorded three wins in their last four games and possess a five-point lead in the league. They have defeated the Parisians only twice in 7 encounters since 1994.

Current Odds: 6/5

Key Argument FOR: Mikel Arteta’s men have been resolute and remain highly competitive.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been resolute and remain highly competitive. Key Argument AGAINST: They have struggled in crucial fixtures, and Paris Saint-Germain face a less demanding domestic schedule.

They have struggled in crucial fixtures, and Paris Saint-Germain face a less demanding domestic schedule. Our Opinion: We expect a closely contested match, but Arsenal will ultimately fail to outscore their opponents.

Our prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

It’s not been easy for Paris Saint-Germain to make it all the way to this season’s Champions League finale. They were placed in the more difficult half of the draw and eliminated teams including Bayern Munich and Liverpool to reach this stage. Considering this route and their status as reigning European champions, they are the clear favourites to win the tournament.

Luis Enrique’s team displayed their attacking quality in their first leg against Bayern Munich, before demonstrating their defensive abilities in the second. Their defensive line has appeared vulnerable at times this season, but the draw against Die Roten showed impressive solidity. Les Parisiens have dominated against English opponents this season, winning five of their six meetings with Premier League clubs.

Luis Enrique’s side are also averaging 2.75 goals per game in the Champions League this season, which is the second-highest total of any team in the competition. With the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue in their attack, it’s not hard to see why. The French giants have scored in all but one of their Champions League games in 2025/26, scoring two or more goals on 11 occasions.

Only Real Madrid have retained the trophy since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League in 1993, but PSG have the opportunity to replicate that achievement. They’ve got what it takes to secure the trophy again, and we’re backing them to go all the way.

Arsenal will not make it easy for them in Budapest, though. The Gunners have displayed defensive solidity throughout their Champions League campaign, conceding an average of just 0.43 goals per game. They’ll be confident of keeping PSG’s brilliant attack at bay.

Mikel Arteta’s side are a physical threat and are highly effective from set-pieces. This could pose significant problems for a Paris Saint-Germain team that are comparatively less physically robust. As a strong defence meets a strong attack, this fixture will determine which tactical approach prevails.

The PL leaders bounced back from their defeat to Manchester City and now have the domestic title in their own hands once more. If they can secure domestic success, it’ll give them huge confidence as they head to Hungary. With Bukayo Saka returning from injury and regaining his form, the London club represent a formidable opponent.

Following their only other Champions League final appearance, Arsenal are highly motivated to secure European success. They lost to Barcelona in 2006 and have not reached this stage of the competition since. For Arteta, a victory would validate the club's long-term strategy and mark a significant achievement for the London giants.

Ultimately, we’re backing PSG. They possess the experience, the attacking quality, and a less demanding schedule in the matches leading up to the final. Either way, it should be a fascinating clash at the Puskas Arena.

How to Read Champions League odds

Static section:

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What Are Outright / Futures Odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarterfinals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to Read the Three Odds Formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & Internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What Is Implied Probability?

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal has a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why Do Odds Change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match Results: If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament Draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key Player Injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting Volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. Late Betting — When Should You Place Your Bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in April? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting Early (Higher Reward, Higher Risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting Late (Lower Reward, Lower Risk): Betting in the quarterfinals or semifinals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.

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