Arsenal’s international ‘injury crisis’ makes this odds-on bet great value

With a nine-point advantage, the Gunners have one hand on the trophy. Mikel Arteta and his players are not taking any unnecessary risks.

Backing Arsenal Odds vs Sporting -0.5 Asian handicap 4/5 vs Man City +0.25 Asian handicap 20/21

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal’s international returnees

Arsenal have sparked plenty of debate this international break, with many of their players withdrawing from their national teams. Minor injuries and fatigue have been cited as the official reasons, though critics have expressed differing opinions. However, with the final stages of the Premier League season approaching, the club are understandably taking a cautious approach.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie, and Leandro Trossard all withdrew with injury concerns. Others like Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Ødegaard also stayed back or were unavailable due to fitness issues. In total, approximately 10 senior players returned early or missed international matches because of minor injuries, fatigue, or precautionary measures.

While many have questioned the timing, the logic is very clear. Arsenal are currently navigating a demanding schedule of matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Furthermore, several players sustained minor injuries in recent games, so their fitness concerns are entirely justified.

The next two weeks will see them play Southampton in an FA Cup quarter-final, as well as Sporting Clube de Portugal in the UCL. Later this month, they will face Manchester City, and that specific match could potentially decide the league title for the London club. Many important players will sit out the away fixture at St Mary's, so they'll be well-rested for the clash with Sporting and subsequent schedule.

Because very few of the new fitness issues are considered highly concerning, the international break has benefited Arsenal significantly. A treble remains a strong possibility, and the league leaders need to be at full strength to maintain those ambitions. With a well-managed squad, there's good reason to back them in their upcoming major fixtures.

Navigating a demanding schedule

Two key fixtures against Sporting and City really stand out when analysing Arsenal's upcoming games. Value can be found in both, especially through the Asian handicap lines. Not many teams have managed to beat the Gunners in 2025/26.

The first match is the away fixture in Portugal, and it presents an excellent opportunity. It is anticipated to be the first occasion a full-strength Arsenal XI appears since the break, and that alone significantly raises their performance level. We're focusing on the -0.5 Asian handicap option for several reasons.

This specific bet has been successful in nine of their previous ten Champions League matches, as Arteta's team have dominated the competition. They average 2.6 goals per game, and concede just 0.5 in Europe. Sporting are strong at home, but Arsenal's structure, depth, and ability to secure positive results are genuinely impressive.

The other game worth analysing is the trip to the Etihad on April 19th. It's a huge clash in the title race, but it comes after facing the Saints, Bournemouth, and Sporting (twice). Considering a +0.25 Asian handicap offers a more cautious yet still valuable angle.

Arsenal have a strong recent record against City recently, losing just one of their last seven meetings. They'll back themselves to get a result in Manchester, even though it will be a difficult challenge. Arteta will be highly motivated to avenge his team's recent loss in the Carabao Cup final, and he has plenty of quality at his disposal.

With title stakes high, we expect a tight and disciplined contest. Arsenal's ability to stay competitive in big matches strengthens the case for +0.25, though. We expect them to secure a positive result.

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