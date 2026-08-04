Claiming the NetBet Bonus Code offer - How to Get Involved

NetBet aims to stand out this year and increase its share of a lucrative UK sports betting market. To help them achieve this, they have released the Netbet welcome offer, which is available in your city today.

NetBet offer all our readers a £20 free bet on sports when you register, deposit £10 or more and gamble on sports. Claiming your share is quick and easy. Join and get your betting bonus in time for the next big match.

Ready to join NetBet and claim the £20 bonus for new players? Follow the steps below to create an account, deposit funds, and bet on your favourite leagues, teams and players. You can follow these steps on your laptop or mobile device.

Click any link on this page to NetBet Select the SIGN UP button Add your details to the registration form Create a username and password Add the NetBet promo code and deposit £10 Gamble on sports with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater Once settled player will receive their bonus funds - £20 free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use NetBet Free Bets on

Scotland accounts for much of the week's competitive football. Four clubs are in European action on Thursday, all in third qualifying round first legs: Hearts travel to Benfica and Rangers to Jagiellonia Białystok in the Europa League, while Motherwell go to HJK in Helsinki and Hibernian host Shkëndija in the Conference League. Shelbourne, away at Ajax, and Bohemians, facing Midtjylland, represent the League of Ireland the same evening. Second legs are on 11 and 13 August, with winners advancing to a play-off round for a place in the league phase. Domestically, the Premiership reaches matchday two, Dundee hosting Aberdeen and St Mirren facing St Johnstone at three on Saturday before Kilmarnock v Celtic at 1.30 on Sunday, two further three o'clock kick-offs and Rangers v Hibernian at four, Derek McInnes's first league fixture at Ibrox since taking charge. The Championship opens on Friday evening.

England's season begins on Friday with the Carabao Cup first round, which runs across the 7th, 8th and 9th and takes in 70 clubs drawn on a regional basis, each tie settled on the night. Middlesbrough host Wrexham, West Ham face Portsmouth, Plymouth meet Exeter, and Preston's tie with Huddersfield has been moved to Goodison Park. The Premier League does not start until 21 August, delayed alongside the senior leagues in Spain, Italy, France and Germany by the summer's World Cup, though Germany's 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga begin on the 7th and Ligue 2 on the 8th.

The Champions League third qualifying round opens the week on Wednesday, Fenerbahçe hosting Sturm Graz at 20:00 CET and Aarhus meeting Sabah, and the Women's Champions League stages second-round mini-tournaments on the 5th and 8th, semi-finals followed by finals and third-place play-offs.

The friendly schedule spans four continents. Arsenal meet Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 7.30pm on Wednesday and host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Chelsea play Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong before facing AC Milan in Jakarta, and Aston Villa meet Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday. Manchester City are in Seoul twice, against a K-League All-Stars selection on Wednesday and Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday, Valencia host Newcastle at the Mestalla the same evening, and Liverpool welcome Monaco to Anfield on Sunday. Squads across all of these fixtures remain incomplete, with a number of players still on extended post-tournament breaks.

Netbet Offer of the Week - £1000 UFC Predictor

NetBet's UFC £1000 Predictor is free to enter, which is the first and most important thing about it. Sign in, open the predictor, pick the winners of five fights, and £1,000 in cash is available for a clean sweep. There is no qualifying stake, no deposit requirement and no wager to place.

The consolation structure is what makes it worth the two minutes. Four correct picks returns a £50 free bet, three returns £10. That tiering matters more than the headline, because it converts a long shot into something most entrants will get paid for. Favourites win roughly three UFC fights in five, which means that anyone simply backing the shorter price across the card has a decent chance of landing three and a reasonable one of landing four. Getting all five is another matter entirely — realistically under one attempt in ten, and MMA's volatility makes it harder than that arithmetic suggests. The currency distinction is worth holding onto. Only the top prize is cash; the consolations are free bets, and free bet stakes are not returned with winnings, so £50 in that form is worth nearer £35 and £10 nearer £7. Also establish whether the £1,000 is paid in full to each correct entrant or shared among them — "up to" is doing quiet work in that sentence — and whether it carries any wagering requirement before withdrawal.

Two sport-specific checks deserve more attention than they will get. UFC cards change constantly: fighters miss weight, withdraw injured days out, and bouts get scrapped at short notice. Establish how a cancelled fight is treated — voided and the entry reduced to four, or the whole entry invalidated. Also confirm the treatment of draws and no contests, which are rare but not negligible.

Timing is favourable. UFC Fight Night from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas reaches UK screens in the early hours of Sunday 9 August, with Mateusz Gamrot facing Quillan Salkilld in the lightweight main event. A five-fight main card is precisely the format these predictors are built around, and the entry can be submitted well in advance.

Analysing the NetBet Bonus Code Offer - How Does it Compare?

NetBet offer all new players a welcome bonus. Join, and gamble £10 to receive a £20 free bet. It’s eye-catching, generous and fun, giving players £20 worth of betting bonuses for a £10 spend. But how does this sportsbook measure up against the bonuses available at other betting apps?

NetBet arrived on the sports betting scene in 2001, making it a long-running and established name in the online gambling sphere. Given their experience in attracting new players and driving repeat business, you’d expect a strong offer and NetBet delivers.

As you can see from the table below, the NetBet welcome offer isn’t the biggest free bet available today. They give a £20 free bet on sports, while most other respected sportsbooks offer £30 or even £40 in free bets.

Despite not being the biggest football gambling promo available, the NetBet offer is simple, fast, secure, and easy to land and use. You only need to deposit £10, making it affordable to many; you’ll land a bonus and can use your bet credits on a long list of sports, markets, and divisions, including Premier League football.

Browse the sportsbooks listed below, choose your favourite, register for the bonus, or join more than one app to collect several promotions while enhancing your chances of getting the market's best price every time you gamble.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. NetBet Bet £10, get £20 200% No Code 2. kwiff Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 3. ZetBet Bet £10, get £10 100% No Code 4. Tote Bet £10, get £40 400% No Code

NetBet Bonus Code Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £20 free bet for new players New customers only Low qualifying stake Free bets are valid for seven days

NetBet deserves credit for offering all new players a welcome bonus free bet for a low deposit and wager. A £10 spend gives you £20 in bet credits, and that’s enough to familiarise yourself with the platform’s football betting, check the best markets and shoot for a profit using your mobile or laptop.

There’s lots to like about the NetBet welcome offer, not least of all the free bet. A £20 bonus isn’t the biggest or most eye-catching deal available in the sportsbook market today. But it costs only a £10 deposit to sign up, bet and claim the welcome bonus. You can use your bonus to create a Premier League Bet Builder and target a handsome return.

The NetBet bonus is great, and I’m confident my readers will enjoy a legal, fair, transparent and generous online football gambling experience. However, there are one or two points you should be aware of when accepting and using the bonus.

The £20 free bet is only available to new players. If you already have an account with NetBet, no matter how old, you’ll miss out on the welcome bonus. It’s also worth noting that free bets expire after seven days, meaning you'll lose them if you don’t use them. Claim your bonus and immediately plan to use it to bet on football.

What sports can I bet on with NetBet?

26 sports are covered by NetBet's markets, with these ranging from the more popular options such as football and rugby to the likes of futsal and table tennis, with all of these sports listed below:

Football (Soccer)

Tennis

Basketball

Cricket

Rugby Union

Rugby League

American Football (NFL)

Baseball

Ice Hockey

Golf

Snooker

Darts

Cycling

Handball

Boxing

MMA / UFC

Esports

Table Tennis

Gaelic Football

Gaelic Hurling

Futsal

Beach Football

Beach Volleyball

Greyhounds

Virtual Sports

WWE

Chess

Power Slap

Our Experience with NetBet

NetBet has become a familiar face with sports bettors in the United Kingdom. It’s a legal bookmaker licensed to offer UK players online sports and casino betting. They’re licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), meaning it’s a name you can trust to offer fair betting.

I have used NetBet many times over the years to gamble, and their sports, leagues, and markets coverage is special. They cover most sports, but Team NetBet doesn’t hide their passion for English football, particularly the English Premier League.

You can bet now on the next game or the outright winner. If you bet on the EPL, this sportsbook deserves your attention. Traders cover all the most popular markets, including match-winners, both teams to score, handicap, totals, scorers, half-time/full-time and others.

I enjoy gambling on football using the NetBet site, as the odds are often better than the competition. They have more markets than most other UK betting sites, and all transactions are protected by the latest online security measures, including Secure Socket Layer (SSL) tech.

NetBet Payment Methods

NetBet customers benefit from a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options. You can add funds to your betting account in seconds or withdraw your winnings quickly using any of the methods listed in the tables below.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £10 £35,000 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 £10,000 Instant Google Pay Free £10 £10,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £10 £35,000 1-3 days Payz Free £10 £200 24 hours Paysafecard Free £10 £35,000 24 hours

NetBet Bonus Code Offer Summary

We’ve now reached the end of my NetBet welcome offer review. I hope you enjoyed the article, learned a thing or two, and found it easy to follow. I tried to keep the article as simple and streamlined as possible so you can use my instructions to spend more time betting and less time joining.

NetBet covers all popular sports, from horse racing to the NBA and the UFC to the IPL. Deposit £10 and wager on football to secure the welcome bonus. It takes just a few minutes to complete using your desktop computer at home or your smartphone when on the move.

The new customer promo isn’t as generous as some of the competition, and I think NetBet can afford to be a little more ambitious here. For a £10 spend, you’ll secure a £20 free bets. That’s different from much of the competition, with many sites refusing to mix sports and casino bonuses in a promotion.

Are you ready to try gambling on football at NetBet? You’re just a few steps away from opening an account, betting on your favourite team from the Premier League and securing the new customer betting bonus.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £20 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3/5 Payment Methods 4/5

Top 3 NetBet Existing Customer Football Offers

The NetBet welcome offer is a bonus that’s reserved for new customers. If you don’t already have a betting account with this giant of the UK gambling market, it’s a great time to remedy that. Join, and the bonus will appear in your balance as soon as you complete the qualifying stages, including placing a £10 wager on sports.

NetBet is proud of the warm welcome it extends to new arrivals, but that generosity doesn’t come at the expense of its existing players. The NetBet marketing team offers a long list of recurring deals, free bets, bonuses and other specials.

Click the promotions page before placing each bet to see what’s available. You’ll often find a deal that increases your chances of winning, ramps up the prizes, or protects your stake. The team regularly updates and refreshes their recurring deals to ensure they are exciting, competitive in the market and relevant to the sports schedule.

You can never be sure what kind of exciting delights await you on the NetBet promotions page. I’ve selected a few of the most common recurring deals that I have used and am confident will work well for you ahead of the next round of football fixtures.

£5 Free Bet

NetBet offer all customers a fantastic £5 free bet when you gamble £25 on Premier League accumulators. Place one multiple or several accas, and a £5 free bet will appear in your balance, ready to use on upcoming games in major competitions.

Qualifying bets must contain two or more selections and have minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) on the Premier League. Any acca that doesn’t satisfy these terms won’t count towards the £5 free bet allowance. You’ll find a complete list of the promotion’s terms and conditions on the NetBet website and mobile site.

Acca Boost

If you love placing accumulators on football from the English Premier League, Scottish Premiership and other attractions, there’s a great reason to use NetBet. The sportsbook loves winning bettors and will enhance your winnings up to 50%.

The more teams included in your acca, the higher the price boost, with the maximum set at 50%. Each selection must have odds of 1.30 or greater, and picks with smaller odds attached don’t count towards the promo. Try the NetBet Acca Boost on the next live game.

NetBet rewards their players for placing accumulators by giving players bonus winnings on top of the regular profits.

These are given as a percentage of the regular odds and correspond to the number of legs included in the acca, with the bonus percentage awarded going as follows:

Legs Bonus % Three 3% Four 5% Five 8% Six 12% Seven 15% Eight 20% Nine 25% Ten 30% Eleven 35% Twelve 40% Thirteen 45% Fourteen + 50%

Correct Score Predictor

The correct score predictor gives NetBet customers new and experienced a golden opportunity to land a jaw-dropping £5000 jackpot. Pick smart, and the windfall could show in your balance before the end of the day.

NetBet traders and the marketing team will collaborate to select games, and you must predict the correct score. If all your selections are correct and there are no other winners that weekend, you keep 100% of the pot.

NetBet Bonus Code Offer FAQs

Can I use my smartphone to claim a free bet?

NetBet gives all new players a welcome bonus free bet when they join using either their mobile device, smartphone or laptop. The deal is the same.

Which sports can I use my NetBet bonus on?

New arrivals can use their sportsbook bonus to gamble on football and the 25 free spins on one of this April’s most interesting titles.

How long does it take for my £10 bonus to arrive?

The £20 free bets and free spins will appear in your balance within an hour of your first pick settling. It may take longer for the spins to show in your casino balance.

Which match should I use my free bet on this week?

You can wager on an impressive list of fixtures, leagues and markets, including the match-winner in a Premier League showdown, the first scorer and others.

How much does it cost to join NetBet?

Registering as a new customer with NetBet is free, with no added charges. If you join and want the bonus, you must deposit and stake £10.

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