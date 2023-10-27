Learn exactly how to claim the NetBet sign up offer to get your £10 free bet right now in October 2023.

NetBet Sign Up Offer - October 2023

If you already have a NetBet account, check out our expert’s breakdown of the best free bet offers in the UK, as well as our analysis of the best betting sites.

How to claim your NetBet Sign Up Offer

The NetBet sign up offer is extremely easy to claim, with this allowing users to claim their £10 free bet quickly and easily.

To claim your welcome offer with NetBet, simply follow the steps below:

Head to NetBet’s sportsbook Being the account creation process Input your personal details such as email, phone number and address Choose your username and password Finalise the account creation process No promo code is required to claim their welcome offer Deposit £5 into your account Place a £5 bet on a bet builder with odds of 3/1 (4.00) or higher Once settled you’ll receive your £10 free bet within 24 hours The free bet can be only used on an accumulator Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

How does NetBet’s Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

The NetBet sign up offer is good overall, however, it must be said that their sign up offer could be improved in order to make it more competitive in comparison to their competitors.

The £10 bonus amount on offer is surpassed by many other bookmakers, yet if one is looking for a new betting site to play with, it’s definitely worth claiming at sign-up.

No code being required to claim this offer means players can’t miss out on being able to claim their free bets due to forgetting to enter the code.

The £5 initial stake amount is also very good, with this being half of the usual amount for qualifying bets that’s required with most other bookmakers.

Whilst the returns aren’t as high, it provides a good option for those not wanting to wager too much when claiming their sign-up offer.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. NetBet Bet £5 Get £10 200% No Code 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. kwiff Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 4. Luckster Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code

£10 FREE BET NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY BET £5 ON ANY BET BUILDER TO QUALIFY18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. BeGambleAware.org Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs

Key Terms and Conditions of the NetBet Sign Up Offer

Sportsbooks Bonus Offer Minimum Deposit NetBet Bet £5 Get £10 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: £10 FREE BET NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY BET £5 ON ANY BET BUILDER TO QUALIFY. 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. BeGambleAware.org

New players do not need to enter a promo code when creating their NetBet account to claim this offer.

Players must deposit and place a £5 3+ leg bet builder with odds of 3/1 (4.00) or higher within 30 days of creating their account to be able to claim your £10 free bet.

Once claimed, the free bet can be used on any sports market provided it is placed on an accumulator.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash, and will expire after seven days of being claimed.

NetBet Existing Customer Promotions

NetBet provides their new and existing customers with a range of different promotions, including a free bet rewards scheme and free-to-play games.

Acca Loyalty

NetBet gives all of their players the opportunity to claim a £5 free bet each week by placing a £10 bet on any EFL football accumulator.

Players simply need to create an acca with 4+ legs on any of the EFL football leagues or competitions, with each leg needing odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Once this is settled players will receive a £5 free bet that can then be placed on another EFL accumulator and will expire after seven days.

£500 Jackpot

Players are able to win up to £500 in cash with NetBet’s free-to-play football predictor game.

Simply predict the scores of four pre-selected football matches, with users winning cash depending on how many scores they correctly predict.

Cash and free bet prizes are awarded corresponding to the number of matches correctly predicted, with the rewards going as follows:

Two Correct Scores - £5 Free Bet

Three Correct Scores - £20 Free Bet

Four Correct Score - £500 Cash

£1000 Goalscorer Jackpot

NetBet’s ‘Goalscorer Jackpot’ allows players to win free bets and cash prizes up to £1000 by simply predicting five anytime goalscorers.

Players will be presented with five pre-selected matches, and simply must choose an anytime goalscorer from each of these games in order to win/

Prizes are awarded by the amount that are correctly picked, with the rewards working as follows:

Two Correct Goalscorers - £2 Free Bet

Three Correct Goalscorers - £10 Free Bet

Four Correct Goalscorers - £50 Free Bet

Five Correct Goalscorers - £1000 Cash

Acca Bonus

NetBet rewards their players for placing accumulators by giving players bonus winnings on top of the regular profits.

These are given as a percentage of the regular odds and correspond to the number of legs included in the acca, with the bonus percentage awarded going as follows:

Legs Bonus % Three 3% Four 5% Five 8% Six 12% Seven 15% Eight 20% Nine 25% Ten 30% Eleven 35% Twelve 40% Thirteen 45% Fourteen + 50%

This week’s footballing actions with NetBet

Football fans are being treated this week, as we have Champions, Europa, Conference and Premier League action filling our screens, from Tuesday until Sunday. Europe’s best sides will clash before their return to their domestic duties.

Kicking us off on Tuesday is Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen. Erik ten Hag’s men are in desperate need of a result and could find one against the Danish Champions. Yet at the bottom of the group without a point, this is a must to keep their hopes alive.

It is an entirely different story for Arsenal, as they travel to the south of Spain to take on Europa League champions Sevilla. Already with three points to their name, the Gunners will want to unseat RC Lens from the top spot, as they look to secure the win.

Wednesday will then hold a clash between Young Boys and Manchester City in Switzerland. A victory here will cement City’s hold over the group, as they presently sit three points clear of the next challenger RB Leipzig.

St James Park then hosts Newcastle’s third edition of the group of death, this time as they welcome Borussia Dortmund. Despite much grumbling at this the Magpies presently top this group, courtesy of big results against both AC Milan and PSG as they prepare to face Germany’s second side.

Thursday then holds the rest of the European action, as West Ham continues their run in the Europa League, taking on Olympiacos. The Hammers presently top their group and look good money to claim the top spot come the knockouts draw.

Anfield will host yet more football, as Liverpool welcomes Toulouse across the Channel. It should be no shock the Reds top their group, with one of the easiest groups in the competition. Nevertheless, another three points should be on the cards.

Brighton are welcoming the lowly Ajax to the south coast. The former Eredivisie Champions are floundering, sitting in the relegation zone, and could open the door for Brighton to claim a crucial three points, against their supposed toughest group opponents.

The final European clash between the home sides sees AZ Alkmaar face Aston Villa in the Netherlands. The group is all tied up presently as all four sides sit on three points, yet this opens the door for the Birmingham side to rally their Conference League efforts and press on.

To the weekend now as the Premier League enters into gameweek 10. Wolves will host Newcastle at Molineux in the late game on Saturday. Wolves have proven a tougher challenge than many expect and could cause the Magpies some problems.

Sunday in a break from tradition sees a 13:00 kick off between West Ham and Everton. The Toffees will attempt to bounce back from a disappointing Merseyside derby, as the Hammers hope to continue their good run of form.

The Manchester derby will then feature at 15:30. Man City will make the short journey to Old Trafford, as they look to claim the first win over their counterparts this year. Yet derby days can always hold and upset.

NetBet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Easy to claim Bonus amount could be higher Strong existing customer promotions High qualifying odds

The NetBet sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim amongst UK bookmakers, with players just needing to create an account, make a deposit and place a £5 bet to claim their £10 bonus.

It must be said that the bonus amount could be higher, with the £10 amount not being the biggest around.

The qualifying odds at 3/1 (4.00) however, are one of the highest around when it comes to sign-up offers, with most competitors only needing qualifying odds of 2/1 (3.0) at most.

They offer a strong set of existing customer promotions that players can take advantage of to earn more free bets or bonus winnings.

Personal Experience with NetBet

NetBet is one of the newer betting sites in the UK, thus I didn’t waste any time signing up, and given my experiences with them so far, I can say they are a formidable bookmaker that are well worth your time.

Their existing customer promotions keep me coming back week after week if only to get my £5 free bet and attempt to win one of their jackpots.

The online betting site provided is fast and responsive, with all markets and odds clearly visible and accessible, something that cannot be said for all competing bookmakers.

NetBet Sign Up Offer FAQs

Do NetBet offer free bets?

Yes, players can claim a variety of free bets with NetBet thanks to their sign up offer and existing customer offers.

Free bets can also be earned by playing their free football predictor games, both of which offer free bets as prizes.

What is the NetBet promo code?

NetBet does not currently have nor require a promo code to be able to claim their sign up offer.

This allows for any and all new users to claim this simply and easily without the need for a promo code.

Do NetBet’s free bets expire

Yes, NetBet’s free bets do expire after seven days.

This applies to all free bets claimed via NetBet, including the £10 free bet available via their welcome offer.

Do NetBet have an app?

Presently NetBet does not provide a sports betting app, however they do provide a casino app that players can download from both the Google and Apple app store.