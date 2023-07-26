ZetBet Sign Up Offer and Bonus Code: July 2023

The ZetBet sign up offer lets new players claim £10 in free bets from just a £10 stake without the need for a bonus code.

ZetBet Sign Up Offer - July 2023

If you already have a ZetBet account, check out our betting experts' guide to the best free bet offers with the UK’s top bookmakers.

How to Claim your ZetBet Sign Up Offer

ZetBet’s welcome bonus is really easy to claim, especially seeing as you don’t need a bonus code to be eligible for this offer.

In order to claim your free bets, simply follow these steps:

Go to ZetBet’s sportsbook Click the ‘Join’ button Enter your personal details such as name, email and phone number choose your password and account username No bonus code is required to be entered Finalise this process by hitting ‘Create Account’ Make a £10 deposit Place this £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once this is settled you will receive your £10 free bet token Free bets cannot be withdrawn immediately for cash and will expire after 14 days

How does ZetBet’s Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

The bonus funds returned from the ZetBet free bet offer is decent and on par with other bookmakers' offers out there.

The qualifying stake is also quite strong, with very few other betting sites allowing players to claim their welcome offer by placing a qualifying stake of less than £10.

Other bookmakers provide more in the way of free bets, with the £10 offered here being at the lower end of these other welcome bonuses.

However, the ZetBet welcome bonus does have some redeeming features as it’s relatively easy to claim, taking mere minutes between signing up and placing your first bet in order to get your free bets.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus% Bonus Code 1.ZetBet Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code 2. Luckster Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% ‘365GOAL’ 4. Mr.Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code

T&C's are: 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible T&Cs Apply 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply.

Key Terms and Conditions of ZetBet’s Sign Up Offer

Operator Free Bet Amount Bonus% ZetBet £10 100% Key Terms and Conditions: T&C's are: 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

Players can earn a £10 free bet off of a £10 stake, with this needing to be placed on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

The £10 deposit must be made immediately after signing up, with your free bets coming in the form of one free bet token, meaning players must use the full amount in one single bet.

If the initial bet is voided or cashed out players will not qualify for the free bet token, whilst your free bets will expire after 14 days and can only be placed on singles or straight accumulator bets.

ZetBet Offers for Existing Customers

ZetBet provides their players with a few promotions that are available for all new and existing customers to be able to claim.

This includes an accumulator bonus offer and timely boosts, as well as further odds enhancements.

Zet Boost

Players can earn extra winnings on their accumulator bets, with the winnings added onto any profit an accumulator may win and are done as a percentage of these.

All users need to do is create an acca with 4+ legs with total odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

The more legs that are included, the bigger your boost will be, with the maximum boost you’re allowed to receive being 77%.

The boosts are as follows, and only apply to accumulator bets that end up winning:

Legs Boost 4 Legs 4% 5 Legs 7% 6 Legs 10% 7 Legs 15% 8 Legs 20% 9 Legs 25% 10 Legs 30% 11 Legs 35% 12 Legs 40% 13 Legs 45% 14 Legs 50% 15+ Legs 77%

This Weeks Footballing Action with ZetBet

Finally after two long months, club matches are making a return, if only in the form of friendlies. But nevertheless it gives us a chance to see our favourite teams in action again.

Sadly for many of us in the UK, America is hosting these matches, with kickoffs ranging from late at night to the early mornings.

The Hollywood story of Wrexham is continuing, in their David and Goliath bid for fame and recognition with both the US and UK fans. They are playing Manchester United, having faced Chelsea last week, putting on a show to garner fans across the world.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are also matching up on US soil. The Magpies may well debut their new signing Sandro Tonali, from AC Milan, as the Blues must contend with their recent departure and injuries to many key players.

Man Utd are then playing once more, just a day later, against a formidable opponent in the form of Real Madrid. The Red Devils will need to majorly switch up their squad ahead of the Los Blancos game, with both sides boasting impressive world wide support.

Arsenal, coming off of their disappointing 2-0 defeat to United, are then in action against Barcelona. Barca are one of the most supported sides in the US and will pose a tough challenge to the Gunners, who will feel like they’re playing away.

The Serie A is then set to grace the US fans with their Italian football, as Juventus face AC Milan. Both sides no doubt, wishing to garner major support, amid the rise of European football in the US.

Finally, American football fans are being treated to El Clasico with Barcelona taking on Real Madrid. One of the biggest games of the European calendar will see its first edition on US soil.

The Women’s World Cup is now entering into its second game week and 32 sides bid to claim the two qualification spots from the groups.

Ireland find themselves in a tough spot, narrowly losing their first game to hosts Australia by virtue of a penalty. They now face Canada in a must win game, should they wish to have any hope of making the knockout stages.

England, despite being second favourites, have had a tough start to their campaign, dating Haiti in a tough match 1-0. Despite dominating the game the Lionesses were taken to the wire, with only a majestic save by Mary Earps, allowing them to hold onto all three points.

Next up for them is a strong Danish side, fresh from beating China, who look like another formidable team themselves. The Lionesses will see this as a must win game, not wanting anything to be left to chance on the last day.

Haiti and China will then play on the same day as they both sit bottom of the group with no points. Both sides will need a win to help their chances of qualifying for the two top spots.

Personal Experience with ZetBet

I’ve been an avid sports bettor for the last five years now, and during this time, I’ve managed to develop an in-depth knowledge on all things betting.

Given this, I can comfortably say that ZetBet are well worth checking out for any players looking for a new betting site to try out.

I have used ZetBet for a number of weeks now, claiming their welcome bonus during this time, and can confidently say that they provide an excellent betting experience, as well as an easy-to-claim welcome offer.

Their football markets are particularly impressive, offering one of the widest selections of matches, leagues and tournaments from around the world, all of which are easily accessible via their handy drop-down menus.

These markets are paired with competitive odds and impressive single-match selections that offer their players some strong options to wager on when betting on football.

They also provide some interesting system bets that are worth looking into, as well as giving players some excellent fund management options with a decent minimum deposit level.

Overall, ZetBet are certainly worth signing up with, especially for the football bettors out there, even if it is to just claim their welcome offer.

ZetBet Sign Up Offer FAQs

How can I claim the ZetBet sign up offer?

Head over to the ZetBet website, create an account, make a first deposit of £10 and place a £10 bet on any of the sports markets with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

Once this initial bet is settled, your account will be credited with £10 in free bets.

When can I withdraw my winnings from ZetBet?

Any winnings earned with ZetBet can be withdrawn at any point for cash.

However, any free bets given to you by ZetBet cannot be withdrawn and must be staked, with any winnings earned off of this then able to be withdrawn as cash.

Are ZetBet safe to use?

Yes. ZetBet is a reputable, safe and secure bookmaker that provides a great level of security.

They are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, meaning they are obligated to protect their players under UK law.

What is the ZetBet promo code?

No ZetBet bonus code required to claim their welcome bonus, which means players are easily able to claim their £10 in free bets without accidentally missing out making themselves eligible to do so.