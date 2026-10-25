Man United vs Bournemouth Offer: Get £50 in free bets for Old Trafford clash

How to Claim Betfred’s Manchester United vs Bournemouth Offer

Register a new Betfred account and complete the verification process. Make your first qualifying deposit of at least £10 within seven days of registering. Deposit directly using a debit card, a debit card linked to Apple Pay or TrueLayer Instant Bank Transfer. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must settle within seven days of registration and must not be cashed out. Once the bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward is split into £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets expire seven days after being issued. No bonus code is required.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Preview

Michael Carrick desperately needs a response when Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United's 4-1 midweek defeat against Como extended their winless run to seven matches across all competitions. Carrick subsequently questioned his players' motivation and intensity, while captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised the team's tactics. Failing to beat and being outplayed by Leeds United before the Como defeat has only added pressure around Old Trafford.

An extensive injury list has compounded their problems. Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Šeško, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte are ruled out, while Lisandro Martínez, Ayden Heaven and Marcus Rashford face late fitness tests.

Bournemouth could hardly arrive in better form. The Cherries have won three consecutive matches and kept their perfect Europa League start with a 3-0 win over AC Milan on Thursday. Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier scored penalties before substitute Amine Adli completed the victory with a late free-kick. Rose also withdrew Tyler Adams, Tavernier and Kluivert after 62 minutes, with Sunday's trip in mind.

Eli Junior Kroupi and Julián Araujo are expected to miss the trip, while Alex Scott remains doubtful. Bournemouth otherwise have fewer availability concerns than their hosts and no suspensions.

Recent meetings also give Bournemouth reason to be optimistic. United lead the last 10 encounters with four wins to Bournemouth's three, with three draws, but the Cherries have become troublesome visitors at Old Trafford.

Betfred’s £50 Manchester United vs Bournemouth Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50: £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New UK and Gibraltar customers aged 18+ only. Deposit £10+ and place a first £10+ qualifying sports bet at Evens (2.0)+ within seven days of registration. Qualifying bet must settle within seven days. Free bets credited within 24 hours of settlement and expire after seven days. Eligibility and payment restrictions apply.

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