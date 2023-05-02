LiveScore Bet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide 2023

Goal brings you our LiveScore Bet review as we cover all that their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

LiveScore Bet Review 2023

LiveScore Bet are a newcomer to the bookmaking scene, but are slowly but surely on their way to becoming one of the UK’s best betting sites.

Their sportsbook stands their ground against bigger competitors such as Sky Bet and William Hill, with their markets, sign-up bonus standing out.

Our expert is here to take you through his extensive LiveScore Bet review, covering all they have to offer and explaining exactly why you should waste no time signing up with them.

LiveScore Bet Sign Up Offer

Get your LiveScore Bet Bonus Code

LiveScore Bet provides an excellent welcome bonus for all new customers to claim via their sportsbook.

New players can claim a £20 free bet from a £10 qualifying stake without needing a promo code at all.

This first £10 bet can be on any sports market, with the minimum odds having to be at least 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

After this qualifying bet has been placed, your account will be credited with £20 in free bets. This comes in the form of two x £10 free bet tokens that can be used on any market.

LiveScore Bet’s sign up offer is excellent in terms of user value, allowing you to place your first bet at favourable odds and giving strong returns in the form of free bets.

LiveScore Bet Sports Markets

LiveScore Bet possesses one of the best and widest ranges of football betting markets out there.

All the top leagues and most important competitions from the Premier League and Champions League to the A-League, South-American and Asian Leagues are able to be bet on.

They also provide a dedicated football menu featuring all the top games of the weeknd, whilst they provide bet boosts on the biggest matches, as well as cross game specials, with these boosts often providing the best odds out there for users on some great selections.

LiveScore Bet offers all the regular markets you’ll see for football, including the likes of goals, over/under and player shots on target, alongside some further special dedicated to each individual game.

They are missing out on some of the newer emerging betting markets, such as player passes, tackles and fouls. However their excellent range of specials more than makes for these not being offered.

LiveScore Bet’s football markets provide the users with nearly everything they're looking for, including incredible specials that rival the odds of some of their biggest competitors.

They also offer a wide and varied range of sports betting markets for other sports, covering the likes of horse racing and greyhounds to the sports such as American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey.

They also cover the likes of tennis, rugby and cricket as well, offering a range of markets that will allow users to find what they are looking for.

They boast some excellent promotions for horse racing, offering the likes of ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ and extra places on select races.

Users should be able to find some great promotions and deals on these for them to take full advantage of.

Their ‘Price Boosts’ section also allows players to find a range of markets that LiveScore Bet offers improved odds on. These can include anything from UFC and football to horse racing and are always worth a check whenever you log in.

LiveScore Bet Promotions

The LiveScore Bet sportsbook has some great promotions that both new and existing customers can make use of, all of which are analysed below.

£10 Free Accumulator Bet

LiveScore Bet allows users to claim a free £10 bet to use on any football market accumulators, with this being earned by placing just two £10 accas throughout the week.

Just opt into this offer via their promotions page on their website or LiveScore Bet app. Once done, place two £10 4+ Leg accumulator bets with odds of 5/1 (6.0) or higher.

Once these bets are placed, you will receive a £10 free bet credit to use on any 4+ Leg football accumulator.

LiveScore Bet Squads

This is a free to play game for all new and existing customers, with you needing to log in every day between Monday to Friday and go to the ‘Squads’ section to play.

Each day you log in you will get the chance to reveal a player. Once you have done this for the whole week, you will have five players in your squad.

If these players score in their games, you will be able to win cash off of this that can be withdrawn without wagering.

Once your full squad is selected, on Friday you will be able to spin their wheel, with this determining how much cash you can win per goal scored by your players.

You may also be able to get a multiplier applied to the amount of cash you can receive per goal.

LiveScore Bet Free Bet Bonuses

Players will also receive the chance to make use of their timely free bet offers, with these offered on some of the biggest sport events and games throughout the year.

These will often take the form of users having to place a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 and then receiving a free bet in return of a similar amount, yet other times they will be completely free for users to claim.

These are usually offered around the same time as big sporting events, such as major Champions League or Premier League matches, as well as some of the biggest games across Europe and internationally.

LiveScore Bet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Bettors are able to play on a wide range of in-play markets via LiveScore Bet, with a dedicated menu showing users all the live betting options offered.

Providing live odds and updates for sports markets like football, tennis, cricket and more, they offer an impressive range of live betting, with the odds being updated seamlessly to reflect the matches accurately.

It’s quick and easy to find all markets and odds for any live sports, which allows users to play in these markets how and when they want to.

Their live streaming options are also impressive, offering a wide range of sports, including some that other top bookmakers miss out on, such as cricket, horse racing and greyhounds.

Users are able to see exactly what they are able to stream before their bet is placed, so you know exactly what you can and cannot watch.

All of these require at least a £1 bet to be placed on these events, a small price to pay to watch a game live as your bet unfolds.

Loads of sports streaming options are offered, including major football leagues from across the continent such as Serie A and La Liga, and with all horse racing events covered as well, users are spoilt for choice with what they can watch.

LiveScore Bet has a great range of in-play betting options and offer one of the strongest selections of live streams out there.

LiveScore Bet Desktop and App Interface

The LiveScore Bet desktop site and app is particularly strong given they are geared towards making it easy and simple for players to use, with clear menus and easy to read odds offered.

Navigation between different markets and odds is handy and quick, with an A-Z list of their sports and most popular markets available, showing users all they have to offer.

Alongside this, an easy-to-navigate in-play betting section is also offered, ensuring players can always find what they are looking for.

Their homepage also provides an excellent overview of the biggest sporting events of the day, as well as any in-play markets and streaming options offered for these.

All of this makes for a particularly strong betting app and it allows users to find everything and anything LiveScore Bet has to offer and the tap of a button without any mess or fuss.

The LiveScore Bet website can struggle slightly with its layout, as the betslip is always being shown on desktop. This can clutter the screen and make the odds, markets and text squashed and difficult to read at points.

However the LiveScore Bet site and app provides users with a great experience overall, making it easy for players to use and navigate, with all markets and in-play betting being prominently displayed.

LiveScore Bet Security

LiveScore Bet are heavily regulated under both the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commissions, meaning they are legally obligated to operate fairly and openly in all their operations.

This means they cannot act inappropriately and must protect all users information and data under threat of UK Law and may lose their licences, if they do not.

They also possess a SSL software that acts to protect all of your information and data by encrypting this against all outside persons, meaning no one can access your personal details.

LiveScore Bet is an extremely safe and secure online betting platform to use, and is reliable in their protection of your information, which is incredibly important to all users.

LiveScore Bet Payment Methods

Managing your funds with LiveScore Bet is easy, quick and simple, on both their betting site and app, with a dedicated banking tab available on both their website and mobile app.

LiveScore Bet does not offer the widest range of payment methods out there, and is missing the crucial option of using Apple Pay, with all their payment methods being listed below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days Credit Card None £5 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 Immediate

LiveScore Bet Customer Service

Operator LiveScore Bet Phone Number N/A Email support@livescorebet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

LiveScore Bet’s online site and betting app both have dedicated help sections. These can be found in the menus on the left hand side of the screen or under the profile tab.

Within these, users will find sections geared towards different areas one may need help with. Under each of these sections there will be a series of FAQs that should hopefully answer any questions or queries you have.

If you are still in need of aid with your issue, you can access their 24/7 Live Chat option, allowing you to ask more specific questions and hopefully receive the help you need.

Beyond this you can email them via their support email and you should get a reply within 24 working hours.

Sadly, they do not currently have a phone number that users can use, but this may well change in the future.

LiveScore Bet Review

LiveScore Bet is an excellent option for bettors and are easily one of the best upcoming bookmakers in the UK right now.

Their sign-up offer and existing customer promotions allow you to claim free bets and cash, providing all users with a great value after signing up.

A wide and varied range of sports betting markets are offered, with these being easy to access, whilst their impressive price boosts gives players a strong selection of odds and sports to play on.

Their football markets give users a wide selection of games to play on, from the big tournaments to local leagues, alongside some unique selections within these, with their bet boosts ensuring users are spoilt for choice when it comes to betting on football.

Their live streaming options are also very impressive, with a range of football, tennis and horse racing streams offered, with you only needing to bet a low stake to tune in.

LiveScore Bet can be seen to struggle in some areas, as they only have a small selection of payment options and are lacking a dedicated phone support line.

Despite all of this, LiveScore Bet provides a great option for any and all bettors looking to sign up with a more niche UK bookmaker in 2023.