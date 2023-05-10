Ladbrokes Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete Ladbrokes review, offering analysis on all that the online bookmaker has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes have marked themselves out as one of the UK’s top betting sites over the past few years. They’re a well-known bookmaker that can rival many of the largest sportsbooks out there, going toe to toe in many areas with the likes of bet365 and William Hill.

Our expert is here to take you through his in-depth Ladbrokes review, covering all they have to offer players, from their welcome bonus and their sports markets to their customer support and more.

Ladbrokes Sign Up Offer

Get your Ladbrokes Bonus Code

Ladbrokes provides an excellent sign up bonus for all new customers, giving you £20 in free bets off of just a £5 qualifying bet without the need for a bonus code.

All you have to do is register for a Ladbrokes account, and this can be done on their online betting site or app.

Once done simply deposit £5 and place this on any selected sports markets with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

Once this bet is settled you will receive your £20 in free bets. This will be issued in the form of four £5 free bets to be used in their entirety, meaning you will get to place four £5 free bets on any sports markets.

Ladbrokes Sports Markets

Ladbrokes provides its players with a wide range of sports betting markets to play on and set themselves apart from other bookmakers in this area.

Their football markets are very impressive, boasting leagues, tournaments and matches from across the world, from Europe and England's top leagues to the Copa Libertadores and Asian competitions.

These are all easily locatable via their football menus, or on their homepages where the biggest matches of the day are advertised with very competitive odds.

Within each match, they provide a wide range of selections for players to bet on. From the usual markets such as goals, results and over/unders to some great bet-building options, that include some newer 90-minute player markets such as player shots, passes and tackles.

This is quite a new selection to football and not all bookmakers offer this, with Ladbrokes performing well in this area.

Alongside this come their ‘Bet Boosts’, which provide enhanced odds on a number of different football markets. These can be found across many of their games and provides players with boosted odds for football.

Outside of football, their other sports markets are also excellent, with these ranging from the most popular in the UK like horse racing and greyhounds to some more varied options such as rugby, pool and even politics.

As well as these, they also offer some of the quickly rising betting markets like US sports, including the likes of American Football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey.

Ladbrokes’ horse racing markets are impressive as well, giving users some ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ and ‘Extra Place’ boosts, players may well be able to find some incredibly competitive odds or paid places that can rival some of the biggest bookmakers out there.

Ladbrokes Existing Customer Promotions

Ladbrokes’ existing customer promotions give players some excellent football offers, free to play games and real-time fantasy games, that can reward users with bonuses, cash and free bets.

2Up & Win

With Ladbrokes’ ‘2Up & Win’ promotion, football bettors can get early payouts on selected games and matches, should the team you’ve bet on go two goals ahead.

This only applies to bets placed on their specific ‘Early Payout’ markets, with this being paid out earlier for the team you have bet on to win go two goals up at any point in the match.

It doesn't matter how your team performs after going two goals ahead, or even if they lose the match. Provided they went two goals up at any point in the game, the bet or leg will be cashed as a win.

1-2 Free

This free-to-play game allows players to win up to £100 cash by accurately predicting the scores of three pre-selected matches each week.

The three games are picked beforehand by Ladbrokes for you, and you simply need to predict the scores for these.

If you get three correct you can win £100 cash. If two are correct you will receive a £5 free bet. If you get one correct score you will get a bonus of a £1 free bet.

5-a-side Tournaments

Ladbrokes gives users the opportunity to play a game based on players’ real-life performances and in-game statistics, which is a fun and engaging way to test your football knowledge and win some rewards in the process.

This is available on numerous individual games across Europe's top leagues. Simply pick a formation and five players from either team. Then you will choose the stats you wish to count for each player.

Once this is done and the game is over, all correct stats will then contribute to your leaderboard rank, and the higher you finish in this the better your chance of winning bonuses.

Most games allow users to win £5 in free bets or cash, with the bigger the match the better the rewards, sometimes reaching up to £100.

Players will need to wager at least 50p to be able to get involved, with you then able to compete and win prizes based on where your team places in the leaderboards.

Acca Insurance

Ladbrokes give players the chance to insure their cross came accas, which means that if one leg lets you down, you will be able to get your stake back as a free bet.

This applies to a select few of their cross-game markets, with your acca needing at least five legs and the odds being 1/1 (2.0) or higher.

The only legs you’re able to include in this promotion are as follows:

Match Result

Both Teams to Score

Match Result & Both Teams to Score

Correct Goals

Total Goals

2up & Win

If one leg of your cross-game accumulator lets you down you can get your stake back as a free bet up to £10.

Ladbrokes In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

Ladbrokes’ dedicated in-play section means players can always find all live sports and games that they may want to play.

Due to the nature of live games and players wanting to be able to play on these quickly before the odds shift, easy access to this area is very important.

Aside from this users can bet on almost all sports as they’re ongoing. These range from football to horse racing and even further afield, with almost all of their most popular sports able to be bet on live.

Ladbrokes more than satisfy all in-play betting needs for players, with quick access and seamless odds updating.

Beyond this comes their live streaming capabilities. This stretches to over 30 football leagues and tournaments, horse racing, tennis and more. These can all be watched with a small stake of £1 on individual events.

They provide a breadth of options, and all of their streamable sports can be found under their ‘Live Streaming’ section, located within the ‘In Play’ tab or via a key on the specific matches saying ‘Watch Live’.

They can stream horse racing from across the world and have specified football leagues, but not all of them, so it’s worth checking before paying to watch.

Ladbrokes Desktop and App Interface

Ladbrokes have an excellent online platform that allows users to access all areas of their platform with ease. This applies to all of their menus and tabs, with users always being able to find the sports markets they want.

They have a handy A-Z menu displaying all of their sports and events you can bet on, as well as an excellent homepage that gives quick access to the biggest sporting events of the day.

Within their individual events, they provide useful sections displaying all the important data, stats and information about the game. This allows players to feel informed about the game when placing any bets.

Their live betting section is also easily locatable, allowing players to bet on these quickly and easily, something that’s always important with live sports.

Their app and desktop can sometimes appear a touch cluttered which can sometimes cause issues, yet after bettors have used their interface a couple of times, they will become familiarised with this and find it quite simple.

Ladbrokes website and app on the whole provide an excellent user experience and is certainly worth playing on because of this.

Ladbrokes Security

Ladbrokes are heavily regulated under the UK Gambling Commission and must conduct their operations fairly and openly under threat of losing their licences.

This means they are legally obligated to protect their users' data and sensitive information, under threat of UK Law.

Their systems are also protected by SSL software that keeps players' information safe and secure by encrypting it, upon it being entered.

Ladbrokes are a safe and secure bookmaker to use, acting to protect user information in a variety of ways, and with a commitment to player safety.

Ladbrokes Payment Methods

Fund management is made simple and easy with Ladbrokes’ website and app, with these systems easily located via their deposit tab located in the top right corner of the screen or under your profile menu.

Ladbrokes’ excellent range of payment methods can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days ‘paysafecard’ None £5 Immediate £5 8 Hours PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 8 Hours E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) None £5 Immediate £5 8 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days Bank Transfer N/A N/A N/A £5 2-4 Working Days Ladbrokes Grid Card None £5 Immediate £0.01 Instant

Ladbrokes Customer Service

Operator Ladbrokes Phone Number 0800 731 6191 Email responsiblegambling@ladbrokes.co.uk. Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Ladbrokes are committed to customer support and users can find many avenues for help with a variety of issues they may have.

Their help section has a series of dedicated FAQs, all targeted at different areas that users may require help with. Within these are a series of articles designed to aid players and describe different avenues people can take to answer any questions.

They also provide a live chat function where users can ask more specific questions they may have.

If customers still require help they can contact them via their email or phone line to receive a specialised response from the Ladbrokes customer support team.

Ladbrokes Review

Overall Ladbrokes present an excellent option for any bettor to use. Starting with an impressive welcome bonus that gives players £20 in free bets from a small qualifying stake.

With multiple free bet tokens allowing players to spread these free bets valid across loads of markets for greater longevity.

Their sports betting markets also provide a great range of betting options for players, offering markets from across the world, meaning users can almost always find exactly what they want to bet on.

Their existing customer promotions provide some great football betting options, with bonuses, free to play games and insurance, all acting to improve players' betting experience, especially for football markets.

Beyond this their live betting and streaming capabilities are also exemplary, allowing players to bet seamlessly and quickly on the most up-to-date markets, as well as being able to watch a great range of live sports with a small stake.

Their online betting site is also great, with ease of navigation and use, alongside useful stats and information sections to inform players about their bets.

However, their website and app can appear cluttered at times and some of their in-play selections are not as wide as some other bookmakers.

Although, on the whole, Ladbrokes prove to be an excellent option for all players to use when betting online in the UK.