Our betting expert brings you his complete kwiff review, as we analyse everything that their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to kwiff May 2023

kwiff are relatively new to the online sports betting scene, however despite this, they are quickly building a reputation as one of the UK’s top up-and-coming betting sites.

Our kwiff review will take you through all their online betting site has to offer, offering analysis of all their sports betting markets, welcome offer, promotions and more.

kwiff Welcome Offer

The kwiff welcome bonus allows players to claim a £20 free bet off of just a £10 qualifying stake without the need for a promo code.

All players need to do is sign up for a kwiff account via either their betting site or app, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any single sports selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

Once this is done, players will be credited with their £20 free bet in the form of a ‘surprise bet’. This means kwiff will place a random £20 bet on any of their sports markets for you.

This marks a brand new style of welcome bonus, while users do not get control of their free bets, kwiff oftentimes places this on markets with good odds that players may not have previously considered.

The initial stake can also be placed at favourable odds, meaning that players can see some good value off of this, as well as receiving their £20 ‘surprise bet’ no matter if this wins or loses.

kwiff’s Sports Markets

kwiff gives its players a wide range of sports betting markets to choose from, covering the likes of football and horse racing to tennis and golf, allowing users to bet on all of the most popular sports around.

Their football markets are very strong, offering an impressive breadth of competitions, tournaments and matches that span the world over.

From Europe's top leagues and games, including all the English top-flight matches, alongside those from Asia, South America and even Australia, all major leagues are covered.

Their in-play selections are also good, possessing odds for the most popular football betting markets. Things like goals, correct score and over/unders markets are offered, as well as the likes of bookings and corners.

They are missing some of the core player markets that have become popular for bet builders in recent years. No player booking, player shots, player passes or player tackles are offered, with these being a major areas that players like to bet on.

However, they do provide some excellent in-depth stats regarding a wide range of upcoming matches. This can allow players to get data and information about each game and feel informed when placing their bets.

Outside of their football markets, they possess some of the most popular UK betting sports, including horse racing and tennis.

Their horse racing selections allow you to bet on races from across the world at competitive odds. However, they again lack some of the promotions that other bookmakers have, such as ‘extra places’ or ‘best odds guaranteed’.

Overall, kwiff provides a strong range of sporting markets for bettors to play on, but lacks some of the more in-depth selections and promotions that many other of the larger bookmakers possess.

kwiff Existing Customer Offer

kwiff provides their users with some excellent promotions and bonuses, from acca insurance to free bets, as well as one of the best-enhanced odds offers on the market.

‘Supercharged Odds’

Users are able to get their odds on accas and single market bets ‘kwiffed’, which means that they will, at random, offer a massive odds boost that gives players the chance to increase their potential winnings.

This boost is usually applied randomly to players’ bets, but users will get a guaranteed boost on their first acca placed every weekend.

To qualify, the acca must have 3+ legs and odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher. This guarantee will apply to the first acca placed on the weekend that meets the above criteria.

Players can see their odds boosted randomly with these ‘supercharged boosts’, with these oftentimes surpassing any boost that other bookmakers can offer.

‘Supercharged’ Cash Out

This is a similar promotion to the one above, however, this applies only to players who choose to cash out their bets.

Users will at random see their cashed-out winnings boosted massively through this bonus. This marks a great deal for players who choose to cash out regularly, as it often boosts your potential winnings from this.

This is once again done entirely at random, so not all cashed-out bets will receive this offer, but it often gives far better cash-out winnings than most other online sports betting sites.

Acca Shield

kwiff gives its players the opportunity to insure their accumulator bets, meaning that if one leg lets you down you can receive your stake back as a ‘Surprise bet’.

This will only count for your first accumulator placed in the week that has 4+ legs, with each selection having odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher and the minimum odds of the whole bet being above 4/1 (5.0).

If one leg then lets you down you will receive your initial stake back up to £20 as a ‘surprise bet’. kwiff will place your free bet on a selection at random, and this will then show up in your betslip.

kwiff Sports Club

Via kwiff’s ‘sports club’ offer, players can earn up to £20 in ‘surprise free bets’ each and every week.

All players have to do is wager between £25 and £100 on football to earn a different level of reward, with this coming in the form of a free bet that is then placed for you by kwiff.

Bet £25 to earn a £5 surprise bet, £50 to earn £10, and £100 to earn a £20 surprise bet.

Only wagers placed as a qualifying real money bet between Monday and Friday will count towards the amount required to earn certain levels of the free bet offer.

kwiff In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Players can find a full range of kwiff’s in-play betting options via their homepage, with this offering up a wide variety of live sports that users can bet on.

Their homepage prominently displays the biggest live events that users can bet on. This provides quick and easy access to these live sports, which is oftentimes crucial when betting on in-play events.

Their odds updating is also seamless, giving players the latest prices and most competitive odds possible for this live sport.

Kwiff, as of right now, does not possess any live streaming capabilities for any of their sports, not even for the likes of football or horse racing.

They do, however, provide a useful and handy information section within each live sport, with this giving users live updates about exactly what is going on in the match or event as quickly as possible.

kwiff provides some excellent live in-play betting options, seamless odds updating and useful information sections, allowing players to stay up to date with the latest goings on in games, even if they can't watch them.

kwiff Desktop and App Interface

The kwiff betting app and site represent a really strong option for all players to use, as they both boast fast loading times and are easy to navigate, meaning users will not be disappointed with their online interfaces.

The handy A-Z sliding section at the top of the screen provides an excellent overview of all the sports betting options available to users, allowing players to find exactly what they are looking for with ease.

Their homepage also provides speedy access to the biggest upcoming sporting events, alongside their live betting sports and events.

Their site is especially easy to read, allowing players to find important odds and information about the events, as well as their dedicated stats and data sections within each sport.

This, in turn, means players can stay informed about their bets both before and during the match.

Their app sadly struggles in some areas, with one of these being the fact that it struggles to start up when you first launch it, however after users have used it a few times, they will find it easy and simple to use given they’ll then be familiarised with the system.

kwiff Security

kwiff are heavily regulated under both the UK gambling commission and the Malta gaming authority and therefore must operate fairly and openly, putting their customers first.

This means that they must protect any user information or sensitive data under the threat of UK law.

They are protected by numerous software and security companies, most prominently Gamcare who ensure user protection within betting companies.

kwiff are an extremely safe and secure betting company for players to use and are committed to protecting their user's information and data.

kwiff Payment Methods

kwiff makes it easier than ever for players to manage their funds, with a dedicated menu for both depositing and withdrawing located via the profile tab in the top right-hand corner of screens.

They offer a strong range of payment options available, all of which can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days MasterCard None £10 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 Immediate ecoPayz None £10 Immediate £10 Immediate

kwiff Customer Support

Operator kwiff Phone Number N/A Email help@kwiff.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Customer support is at the forefront of kwiff’s sportsbook, as they offer a prominent help section, meaning that players can always find the aid required for any and all queries they have.

They provide a full set of FAQs in article format that are designed around many of the core queries that users have had previously.

If any questions users may have are still not answered, you can then access their live chat function, allowing you to speak with a member of their customer support team.

Beyond this, users can email kwiff and receive a dedicated response to any questions. However, this can oftentimes take longer than their other customer support methods.

They sadly do not allow you to get in touch with them via a phone number, however, there are still a number of other ways to get in touch with their customer support team.

kwiff Review

Overall, kwiff represents a strong option for users to play within the realm of online bookmakers.

Their online desktop and betting app interfaces are particularly excellent and offer players seamless access to their wide range of sports markets and events.

Their in-depth information section within each sport is also great, providing detailed stats and data as well as live updates about a huge range of matches.

Their ‘supercharge’ promotions mark one of the best offers among all bookmakers, allowing players to see their odds and potential winnings boosted massively, more so than any other sportsbook will offer, with this being for both final payouts and cash out.

Their football markets offer competitive odds but struggle in places due to their limited in-game selection of odds, missing out on many of the most popular football betting markets.

Their ‘surprise free bets’ aren’t the best either, as many users prefer control over their free bet, instead of allowing kwiff to place these at random for them.

Their limited payment options, alongside their fairly high £10 withdrawal limit, prove to be two areas that kwiff should look to improve on in the future.

On the whole, kwiff are a good option for any customers to play with, with their ‘supercharged’ boosts more than making up for any sides of their sportsbook that doesn’t impress as much.