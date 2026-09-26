England vs Spain Offer: Get 50/1 for Harry Kane to have a shot on target

How to Claim Paddy Power's England vs Spain Offer

Visit the Paddy Power website and click the "Join" button. Provide your personal details, including your email, phone number, and home address. No promo code is needed to qualify for this offer. Complete your account setup. Make a £10 deposit. Place a £1 bet on Harry Kane to have a shot on target If he has a shot on target you'll receive £50 in free bets Free bets must be used within seven days, while the casino bonus expires after 14 days.

England vs Spain Preview

England’s Group C Nations League campaign begins this evening against World Cup holders, Spain.

The Wembley Stadium clash is the first time either side has played since the summer’s tournament, and it will remind England how close, yet how far, they were from winning a second World Cup trophy.

Thomas Tuchel’s team reached the World Cup semi-finals and led Argentina until the final minutes, before a two-goal turnaround saw the Three Lions crash out of the tournament.

During that game, England couldn’t control possession, forcing Tuchel’s team to retreat into an overly defensive shape.

Spain, who beat Argentina 1-0 in the final, have no such concerns. The two-time World Cup champions are on a 38-game unbeaten run and control matches expertly.

Spain’s ability to control possession while leading their World Cup semi-final against France contrasted sharply with England’s approach against Argentina in the same stage.

Anthony Gordon, who left Newcastle United to join Barcelona over the summer, has suggested the Three Lions shouldn’t attempt to replicate Spain’s slick passing style as "it's not in the English DNA."

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a defender with arguably the greatest passing range in world football, has been reintroduced to Tuchel’s team and may help unlock England’s attacking players.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored a combined 12 goals at the summer’s World Cup, but Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford were the only other players to find the net, excluding the 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off.

To win tournaments, England must be less reliant on Bellingham and Kane to produce moments of brilliance. It may be clearer whether their supporting cast can compete with the world’s best this evening.

Lamine Yamal is in line for his first start at Wembley Stadium, while Barcelona teammates Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo are also in the squad.

Spain will arrive at Wembley Stadium full of confidence, but can the Three Lions make it a frustrating evening?

Paddy Power prices England to win at 12/5 (3.40), while the visitors can be backed at 11/10 (2.10).

Paddy Power's England vs Spain Nations League Offer – Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Harry Kane 50/1 for Shot on Target Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on “Harry Kane 1+” in the Player Shots on Target market in the England v Spain UEFA Nations League match on Saturday, 26th September. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 14 days, only deposits with cards & ApplePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

+