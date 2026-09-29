bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in free bets for England vs Czechia

How to Claim bet365’s Czech Republic vs England

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Czech Republic vs England Preview

England showed glimmers of promise in their 3-2 Nations League opening-match defeat to Spain; their campaign continues against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team enjoyed 47.2% of possession, took five shots on target, and registered 36 touches in Spain’s box, a significant improvement on the underlying metrics they achieved in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Following the World Cup, England were accused of failing to control matches against the world’s greatest teams.

Yet, against Spain, England’s best moments came from pace and power, rather than controlling possession.

In the 35th minute, Anthony Gordon scored England’s first from a well-worked counter-attack; the second goal came four minutes later when Harry Kane’s header deflected off Marc Cucurella’s thigh.

Against the Czech Republic, England will be the more technically sophisticated team and is expected to dominate possession, rather than rely on counter-attacks, crosses, and set-pieces to create goal-scoring opportunities.

The Czech Republic’s World Cup campaign was disappointing; Miroslav Koubek’s team failed to qualify for the knock-out stages after securing just one point from their games against Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa.

Spaniard Santi Denia has since replaced Koubek as Czech Republic manager, but the 52-year-old got off to a losing start against Croatia on Saturday.

During that 2-1 defeat the Czech Republic took just one shot on target.

Two of the nation’s highest-profile players, Newcastle United goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek and Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc, started in the defeat to Croatia.

According to TransferMarkt, the Czech Republic’s squad has a combined market value of £151 million, trailing England’s value by over £1 billion.

With Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane available to start Tuesday’s Nations League clash, it’s the perfect opportunity for Tuchel’s team to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats to Spain and Argentina.

bet365 prices England to win at ⅖ (1.40) while the hosts can be backed at 6/1 (7.00).

bet365’s Czech Republic vs England Nations League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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