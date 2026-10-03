England vs Croatia Offer: £30 in Free Bets with BOYLE Sports for Nations League clash

How to Claim BoyleSports' Croatia vs England Offer

Visit BoyleSports and select an eligible Croatia vs England match bet before kick-off. Sign up via the offer above Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher Once settled, you'll be able to claim £30 in free bets to use on any markets Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after 7 days

Croatia vs England Preview

England and Croatia have developed a quietly compelling rivalry since their dramatic 2018 World Cup semi-final, and Saturday's Nations League meeting in Rijeka adds another chapter only months after their most recent encounter.

England won that World Cup group-stage meeting 4-2, with Harry Kane scoring twice. It continued an impressive run for the Three Lions in this fixture since Croatia's famous 2-1 semi-final victory in Moscow. England also beat Croatia 2-1 in the Nations League later in 2018 and 1-0 at Euro 2020.

Tuchel's team have had a mixed start to their latest Nations League campaign. A defeat to world champions Spain at Wembley was followed by a 2-0 victory over Czechia in Prague, and England travel with Kane, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among their attacking options.

Croatia have experienced similar turbulence. Slaven Bilić's side were beaten 4-1 by Spain, with the coach admitting afterwards that their defensive shape had failed to function properly, particularly in wide areas. That was after they secured a 2-1 victory over Czechia away from home.

The setting will be unusual for this game. UEFA disciplinary action towards Croatia and their fans means the fixture is scheduled to be played largely behind closed doors, although 100 England Supporters Travel Club members have been granted complimentary tickets.

BoyleSports Croatia vs England Offer - Key Details

BoyleSports Offer Bet £10 Get £30 + WIN 50% MORE (SELECTED MATCHES) Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. Available on one bet per selected event. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer excludes multiple bets. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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