Croatia vs England Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for Nations League clash

How to Claim Paddy Power Nations League Offer

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Croatia vs England Nations League Preview

England’s Nations League campaign continues with a trip to Croatia.

The two nations are level on three points, with both sides losing to Spain and beating the Czech Republic.

However, England have scored one more and conceded two fewer over those two games.

The teams met at the 2026 World Cup, in which England won 4-2 and played so convincingly that whispers of ‘it’s coming home’ became audible.

Ultimately, Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals, while Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32.

Following the 2026 World Cup, both teams have conducted internal reviews into why they failed to progress further in the tournament.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold, who wasn’t part of his World Cup squad, to the team.

The Real Madrid defender assisted Anthony Gordon in England’s 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Alexander-Arnold was part of a new-look back five alongside James Trafford, Trevor Chalobah and Lewis Hall, none of whom featured in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Some of those changes are enforced, with Djed Spence, John Stones, and Reece James all missing through injury.

With Declan Rice joining the trio on the injury list and Jude Bellingham starting the Czech Republic game as a substitute, England started with an unfamiliar midfield of Elliott Anderson, Morgan Rogers, and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Bellingham, who was brought on in the 70th minute, may return to the starting line-up against Croatia.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, and Bukayo Saka are likely to start again in attack.

Luka Modric, now 41, started and scored in Croatia’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic last weekend.

The iconic midfielder, along with Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovačić, was part of the Croatia squad that knocked England out of the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

The ageing trio may have another England chapter left to write.

Paddy Power prices Croatia to win at 3/1 (4.00), while England are priced at ⅘ (1.80).

Paddy Power’s Croatia vs England Offer – How to Claim

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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