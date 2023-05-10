Coral Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete Coral review, as we go over and analyse all that their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to Coral

Coral has, for a long time, been a mainstay within the UK bookmaker scene, often proving themselves to be one of the UK’s best betting sites.

Their online betting site and app offers a wide range of benefits to all users, from an excellent sign up offer and a wide range of sports betting markets to some impressive existing customer promotions.

Our expert is here to take you through everything Coral has to offer, offering analysis on exactly why you should waste no time signing up with them.

Coral Sign Up Offer

The Coral welcome bonus allows new customers to claim £20 free bets off of just a £5 deposit and play without the need for a promo code.

All you have to do is head over and register for a Coral account, which can be done on their website or app. Once this is done simply deposit £5 and place this on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

Once this is settled you will receive £20 in free bets. This will come in the form of one £20 free bet credit to be used as a whole. This means you will get one £20 free bet to use in any sports market at any odds.

Coral’s sign up offer is really excellent in terms of value, giving you substantial value back off of a small qualifying bet, at favourable odds, and without the need for a promo code.

Coral Sports Markets

Coral possesses one of the widest ranges of sports betting markets around, meaning users will, more often than not, be able to find exactly what they are looking for.

In terms of football markets, Coral offers leagues, tournaments and matches from across the globe. From European leagues, including England and Germany. to the South American and Asian leagues, as well as everything in between.

These are all easily locatable in their dedicated football menus, or via their homepage, whereby they advertise the biggest matches of the day and their odds.

In-game windows provide users with a wealth of stats and data about each match, so users can stay informed about their bets.

They also provide odds boosts, or cross-match specials, where they enhance the odds of many selections for those games, providing incredible value to players.

Beyond this they provide some great selections in-play for making bet builders. These range from the usual markets like goals, scorers, results or over/unders, with some great 90-minute markets for players, such as passes, tackles and more, also offered.

They are perhaps missing some newer markets like team shots, team passes and more, however, their wide range of other markets means users are still spoilt for choice when creating their bet builders.

Coral also provides a great range of other sports markets, covering the most popular in the UK such as horse racing and tennis to niche sports like shooting and swimming.

Their dedicated A-Z section provides a great overview of all their sports markets, and this impressive range is why they provide one of the best users experiences out there among UK bookmakers.

Their horse racing offerings are also excellent, giving users some great promotions, including extra place boosts and the best odds guaranteed, giving Coral the edge over many other bookmakers.

Coral sports markets provide one of the widest ranges out there, with excellent football markets and great horse racing promotions offered, factors that set them apart from most of their competitors.

Coral Offers for Existing Players

Coral provides users with some great promotions, offers and bonuses that all new and existing customers are able to claim and take advantage of.

Football Super Series

Players have the chance to win up to £50 in cash each week with their ‘Football Super Series’. All you have to do is accurately predict four stats regarding any specific match to win.

The specific match that players need to make their predictions of will be stated in the title, but Coral will normally select a Premier League game or big match occurring that week.

You simply need to accurately predict four pre-selected stats that will occur during the game, with players winning £50 in cash if you get all four correct.

Those that get three correct will receive a £2 free bet, while those that get two correct will win a £1 free bet.

The stats you’ll often be asked to predict are ‘Result’ ‘Time of First goal’ and ‘Corner markets'.

This is a great, fun and engaging way for players to test their football knowledge and to be in with a chance of winning £50 or some free bets.

Football Bet Bundle

Players can claim either £5 or £10 in free bets by simply placing a qualifying bet, with the more you stake, the more you can claim in free bets.

Players will need to stake either £2 or £5 to be able to claim a £5 or £10 free bet respectively. These can then be used on selected sports markets with any odds.

Your free bets will come in the form of tokens, meaning you will get either one £5 free bet to be used in its entirety or two £5 tokens to be used as such.

This is a great free bet offer for all users to be able to claim and make use of giving them the opportunity to claim free bets each week.

Coral In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Players can bet on a wide range of markets, matches and sports with Coral’s live betting options.

They have a specialised menu detailing all live sports that bettors can play on, with all the important odds and information clearly displayed, meaning users are always up to date with the latest occurrences and odds.

They also offer an impressive amount of sports to bet on, ranging from the usual markets such as football and tennis to a selection of US Sports such as basketball and baseball.

Coral also provides an excellent breadth of live streaming options for players to view, with you needing to place a small £1 bet to watch these sports live on either their betting site or app.

This ranges from some football games, but not all, so be sure to check if you can watch specific games in Corals dedicated tab, where all their live streamable sports are available.

They also provide streams for other sports available to watch, covering the likes of horse racing and greyhounds, alongside other sports such as tennis.

Coral has one of the best live streaming options out there among all bookmakers, and with only a small stake required to tune in, it’s well worth it to be able to watch your favourite sports.

Coral Desktop and App Interface

Coral boasts a superb online betting platform and app that allows users to navigate seamlessly between all of their menus, sports markets and selections, so users can find exactly what they are looking for.

They have an A-Z list of all the sports they cover to aid users in finding each specific sports market, as well as an excellent homepage that displays all of the day's important sporting events.

Bettors can also easily and quickly find all of their live betting options so you can place your bets on live games with speed and accuracy, which is important whenever betting in play.

Coral's app can struggle slightly with its layout and readability, due in part to their colour scheme being confusing at times.

Alongside this, they have a slight cluttering issue that is more prevalent on the app due to the smaller screen.

However, all in all, Coral's site and app provides players with an overall pleasant user experience, with their ease of navigation and accessibility being their two standout points.

Coral Security

Coral is regulated by the UK and Gibraltar gambling commission. This means they must operate openly and fairly, with their users' protection in mind, under the threat of UK Law.

They will not act inappropriately with your personal information, sensitive details or data as they may lose their licence.

Their systems are protected by SSL software that acts to keep users' information safe by encrypting it from all outside persons.

Coral is an extremely safe betting app to use and is committed to the protection of their users' data and sensitive information.

Coral Payment Methods

Players can easily manage their funds with Coral, as they offer a dedicated deposit tab located in the top right corner, or under the profile tab. Here users can deposit or withdraw their funds with complete control.

Coral has an excellent range of payment methods on offer, all of which can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days ‘paysafecard’ None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 8 Hours Google Pay None £5 Immediate £5 4 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 4 Hours

Coral Customer Service

Operator Coral Phone Number 0800 440 011 Email support@coral.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Coral’s online site and app have specialised help sections that all users can access from within their profile tab, or by doing a web search for ‘Coral help’.

Within this is a dedicated FAQs article that covers a wide range of questions that users may have, providing answers and help for many queries.

If you still have questions that need answering, you can contact them via their live chat options, or on Twitter or Facebook.

If you still require any assistance, you can contact them via their email or phone line, but the response may take longer using this method.

Coral provides users with an excellent range of customer service options and is committed to customer support.

Coral Review

Overall, Coral proves to be an excellent bookmaker to bet with given they have an impressive sign-up bonus to get you started, as well as a huge range of sports betting markets that provide players with an excellent selection of sports to bet on.

Within their football markets, they also provide an exemplary range of selections to bet on, alongside some bet boosts and cross-game enhanced odds that provide great value.

Their horse racing markets also provide users with some promotions that may not be found with some other bookmakers, as well as some great existing customer offers that are often free to play,

Coral also possesses a wide range of in-play betting and live streaming that sets them apart from many other bookmakers, covering a huge range of sports including football and horse racing.

They sadly miss out on some of the newer 90-minute football markets, alongside a slightly cluttered and difficult-to-read website.

However, on the whole, Coral proves to be an excellent option for any players looking to bet on sports online in the UK in 2023.