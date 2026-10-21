Como vs Man United Offer: £50 in Free Bets for Red Devil's UCL clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Como vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Como vs Manchester United Preview

After enduring a difficult start to the 2026-27 season, Manchester United travel to Como for their third Champions League league phase match.

Both teams have won one and lost one of their opening two Champions League matches.

Como, who are competing in the Champions League for the first time, beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their opening game before losing 3-2 to Feyenoord on matchweek two.

The Italian outfit have scored the sixth-most goals in this season’s Champions League, while also ranking inside the competition’s top 10 for chances created and xG difference.

Despite Manchester United winning just two of their opening 10 games in all competitions, the three-time Champions League winners, on paper, represent a step up in quality from RB Leipzig and Feyenoord.

The Premier League team beat Sabah 4-0 in their opener before losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid, in which they conceded inside the opening minute, in their second match.

Both teams have three points and a +2 goal difference, leaving them 12th and 13th in the table, respectively.

Given only the top eight teams automatically qualify for the Round of 16, United know they must improve their Champions League results soon, particularly with fixtures against Roma and Bayern Munich looming.

But the Red Devils travel to Como as slight underdogs. Betfred offers odds of 9/5 (2.80) on United picking up three points, while the Italian outfit can be backed at 13/10 (2.30).

Betfred’s odds are understandable; having finished 4th in Serie A last season, Cesc Fabregas’ team are currently in the same position this campaign.

Earlier this season, Como held 2nd-placed Roma to a 0-0 draw at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Despite Como’s squad being valued around €360 million less than United’s, Cesc Fabregas’ side are currently performing at a higher level than their 13th-placed Premier League opponents.

Betfred’s £50 Como vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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