Cheltenham Day 4 Preview

JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m1f) - 13:30

Day 4 is full of big field races, but we are easing into this one with the Triumph Hurdle. Willie Mullins has managed to field the two favourites again, but between Storm Heart (@10/3) and Majborough (@5/1), we are leaning towards the latter, with the improved odds.

County Handicap Hurdle (2m1f) - 14:10

A 19-horse race is set for 14:10, and with such a field on offer, it could be tough to pick a winner, even with the favourite, L’eau Du Sud, being a strong lookout at 4/1. However, the King Of Kingsfield (@6/1) has caught our eye and could be a good price for a place, particularly with William Hill paying 6 on this one.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (3m) - 14:50

Despite being a 4/1 second favourite in this one Gidleigh Park, has been perhaps the most backed horse in the race, with many seeing it being easily able to surpass Readin Tommy Wrong at 2/1. What looks set to be a two-horse race may end up dividing the punters and bookies.

Gold Cup (3m2½f) - 15:30

Finally, the big one, the Gold Cup, the most prestigious cup of the festival looks set to go the way of Galopin Des Champs, who is the most comfortable favourite of the day at 10/11.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding whether anyone can truly challenge him, with many punters taking a look at Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe both at 7/1.

Corach Rambler has caught our eye for a place, and at 18/1 could offer some serious value to players, but his odds are constantly shifting and some timing may be needed to get him at a good place.

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (3m2½f) - 16:10

The 16:10 has a hot favourite in the running for Emmet Mullins, nephew of Willie, as Its On The Line goes off at 5/4. However, we have our eyes trained on the pink and black silks of Premier Magic, coming in hot with odds of 15/2.

Liberthine Mares' Chase (2m4½f) - 16:50

Dinoblue and Limerick Lace are constantly shifting positions for favourites in this one currently sitting at 2/1 and 11/8 respectively. However, with all this tumult at the top, we are looking at Pink Legen for a place, at 25/1.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m4f) - 17:30

The biggest field of the day complicates our last race of the festival, making a winner immeasurably difficult to pick, even if Waterford Whispers leads the betting at 3/1. Instead, we are turning to the aptly named Better Days Ahead for a place at 6/1.

All odds in the article are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.