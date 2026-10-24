Chelsea vs Spurs Offer: Get 50/1 for a Goal to be Scored with Sky Bet

How to Claim Sky Bet's 50/1 Chelsea vs Spurs Offer

Click any link on this page to go to Sky Bet Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £1 bet on over 0.5 goals If a goal if scored in the game, you'll get £50 in free bets Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Preview

After a difficult start to the season, Tottenham Hotspur travel to their most dreaded away ground on Saturday evening, Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham have won just once in 41 visits to Stamford Bridge since 1990 and have lost their last six Premier League games against Chelsea.

Tottenham are 16th, having lost three and drawn three of their opening seven fixtures; Chelsea are 4th and have been among the Premier League’s most clinical attacking forces.

Xabi Alonso’s team ranks third for goals scored and second for shots on target per match.

Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer have scored 11 goals, but can they maintain their form against Tottenham?

Chelsea have scored 17 goals from 9.99 xG, with a league-leading six from set pieces.

However, they’ve also conceded 1.9 goals per game, suggesting defensive vulnerabilities Tottenham can exploit.

Whether Tottenham can exploit Chelsea’s inefficiencies is another question; the North London club has scored just six times this season, the joint-second-fewest in the Premier League.

Half of those goals came in Monday night’s 3-1 victory over Coventry City.

James Maddison, Omar Marmoush, and Ben Davies scored and gave Spurs some much-needed optimism, but the performance was unconvincing.

Spurs dominated possession but were clinical rather than creative, scoring three times from 0.87 xG.

With Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who leads the Premier League in saves per 90 (4.3), injured, Spurs will hope to be as clinical in front of goal this weekend.

But they will be without five injured players: Mykhaylo Mudryk, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Savio. Rodrigo Bentancur is also suspended, further limiting Tottenham’s options ahead of Saturday’s trip.

Sky Bet prices Spurs at 10/3 (4.33) to claim a rare win at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Chelsea can be backed at 7/10 (1.70).

Sky Bet's Chelsea vs Tottenham Offer – How to Claim

Sky Bet Offer 50/1 for a goal to be scored Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Over 0.5 goals’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

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