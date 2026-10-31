Chelsea vs Man United Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Chelsea vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Michael Carrick remains in the dugout for Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this weekend.

Manchester United are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions and are 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils have time to turn their season around. United are six points behind 5th-placed Chelsea; a win in West London would cut that deficit to three.

Chelsea’s start to the season has been intriguing.

In 3-2, 4-3, and 5-1 wins over Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth, Xabi Alonso’s team have looked like dark horses for the Premier League title.

But defeats to Arsenal, Brentford, and Tottenham, and a 2-2 home draw against Hull City, made it clear Alonso’s team is a work in progress.

Some of Chelsea's defensive issues are not necessarily difficult to address; Alonso, for example, must improve his side's set-piece defending after they conceded six times from dead-ball situations, more than any other Premier League team.

However, Chelsea have also scored the joint-most set piece goals (6), a strength they may utilise against United, who have conceded four set piece goals.

Regardless of how United’s goals have been conceded, they’ve defended poorly, keeping just one clean sheet in their opening 12 games.

Influential centre-back Lisandro Martinez has been struggling with a thigh injury. The Argentine, who publicly criticised United’s board, played 25 minutes in last week’s defeat to Bournemouth and could start against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder criticised his tactics.

It’s unclear whether the 2026 PFA Players’ Player of the Year will be involved at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have their own availability concerns; after picking up an injury at Anfield on Wednesday, Maxence Lacroix joins Joao Pedro and Reece James in the treatment room.

Cole Palmer was sent off in last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham, but is available having served his one match ban against Liverpool.

Chelsea enter the match as the favourites, with Betfred offering odds of ⅚ (1.83) on a home win. Meanwhile, United can be backed at 3/1 (4.00).

Betfred’s £50 Chelsea vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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