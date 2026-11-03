BetMGM's Betting App: Complete Review of BetMGM's Mobile Sportsbook - November 2026

BetMGM App overview

Available on iOS and Android, the BetMGM app offers an extensive sportsbook, live streaming, Bet Builder markets, and free-to-play features.

New sportsbook customers can also claim BetMGM's Welcome offer of Bet £10, Get £40. After staking at least £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.00), qualifying players receive four £10 free bet tokens, split between two Football Accumulators and two Sports Multiples.

BetMGM Mobile App Features

App ratings: BetMGM has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 14,000 Apple App Store reviews and a 4.4/5 rating from over 5,200 Google Play reviews.

BetMGM has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 14,000 Apple App Store reviews and a 4.4/5 rating from over 5,200 Google Play reviews. Live streaming: The app streams selected football, horse racing, tennis, and basketball events.

The app streams selected football, horse racing, tennis, and basketball events. In-play betting: BetMGM's dedicated in-play section includes live odds and match statistics.

BetMGM's dedicated in-play section includes live odds and match statistics. Payments : Mobile users can deposit using Apple Pay, PayPal, Visa Debit and Mastercard Debit.

: Mobile users can deposit using Apple Pay, PayPal, Visa Debit and Mastercard Debit. Security : Compatible devices support Face ID and fingerprint authentication.

: Compatible devices support Face ID and fingerprint authentication. Safer gambling: Deposit limits, time-outs, and reality checks can be managed in the app.

How to Download BetMGM's app

Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for BetMGM Online Casino & Sports. Download the UK app published by LeoVegas Gaming PLC. Open the app and select Sign Up. Enter your email address and create a secure password. Select your preferred welcome offer during registration if you want to opt in. Provide your name, date of birth, mobile number and UK address. Complete BetMGM's age and identity verification process. Once verified, make a deposit using one of the available payment methods. You can also set deposit limits and access other safer gambling controls through your account.

BetMGM App Positives and Negatives

Pros Cons Clean, responsive interface Limited range of payment methods Strong Bet Builder and in-play features Lower-league coverage can be thinner Sportsbook and casino within one app Best Odds Guaranteed is not available to every customer

BetMGM's biggest strength is its presentation. Navigation is straightforward, while the in-play section and Bet Builder make it easy to move between markets without repeatedly loading new pages. Combining sports and casino products within the same app is also convenient for customers who use both.

There are compromises. Payment options are relatively limited, with Skrill and Neteller unavailable, and customers primarily interested in lower-league football may find less depth than at some established competitors. Horse racing bettors should also note that Best Odds Guaranteed is restricted to selected eligible customers, not universally available.

BetMGM App Best Features

Fast Visa Direct withdrawals

BetMGM offers relatively quick withdrawals through its mobile platform. Standard withdrawals can take several hours, while customers with compatible Visa Direct cards may receive withdrawals much faster.

Exact processing times depend on the payment provider and account status, but the streamlined withdrawal process is useful for customers who prefer managing their entire betting account from a phone.

Sports and casino in one app

Rather than requiring separate downloads, BetMGM places its sportsbook and casino within the same mobile app.

Users can move from football betting markets and Bet Builders to slots and live casino games while retaining the same account and wallet. This makes the app a particularly convenient alternative to operators that separate betting and gaming products across different apps.

Golden Sub

Golden Sub is one of BetMGM's more distinctive football features. On qualifying player markets, a selection can transfer to the player's replacement if they are substituted during the match.

For example, an eligible goalscorer selection can remain active through the substitute who replaces the original player. Eligibility depends on the particular market and promotion, so customers should check the applicable terms before placing their bet.

BetMGM App vs Desktop Site - How do they compare?

Quality App Desktop Site Accessibility Requires download but can be used on the move Browser access with no installation Loading Times Fast navigation once opened Quick initial access but more browser loading Security Supports biometric login Password/browser-based login Storage Space Uses device storage No installation required Best Feature Mobile-optimised live betting and streaming Larger screen for comparing markets Navigation Quality Compact and designed for touch controls More screen space but less mobile flexibility

For regular mobile bettors, the BetMGM app offers a more streamlined experience, particularly for in-play betting, live streaming and quick account access. The desktop site remains useful when a larger screen is preferable, and it requires no installation or device storage, with all of this and more reviewed in our BetMGM review.

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