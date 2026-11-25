How to Claim Bet365's Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account Complete the registration process and verify your personal details Deposit between £5 and £10 using an eligible payment method Opt into the welcome offer when depositing, or claim it through the My Offers section within 30 days of registration Place qualifying bets using deposited funds equal to your qualifying deposit, capped at £10 Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Once the qualifying bets have settled within 30 days of claiming the offer, receive three times your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30 Select 'Use Bet Credits' on the bet slip to place eligible bets across Bet365's sports markets Bet Credits expire after seven days, and their original stake is not included in any returns

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Preview

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea meet at the City Ground on Friday evening with both sides experiencing campaigns, although their recent results suggest neither can be entirely written off.

Forest have been particularly unpredictable under Oliver Glasner. Earlier this month, they produced an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City, yet defeats to Brentford and Bournemouth on either side of that result have left them 17th in the table.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth was especially concerning. Forest managed just one shot on target, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye and former Chelsea striker Liam Delap struggling to threaten in attack.

Delap's reunion with his former employers offers an interesting subplot. The summer signing has scored just three goals in ten Premier League appearances since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive following consecutive league defeats to Sunderland and Leeds United. Their 4-1 humiliation against Leeds was particularly damaging, with Noah Okafor scoring twice as the visitors claimed their first league victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Xabi Alonso's side have now lost five of their last eight matches across all competitions. Emmanuel Emegha's debut goal offered some encouragement, but João Pedro's absence has significantly reduced Chelsea's attacking effectiveness.

Injuries could further complicate matters. Chelsea are assessing Moisés Caicedo after he suffered a back injury against Leeds, while Reece James, Jorrel Hato and Maxence Lacroix remain sidelined. Forest have concerns over Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nicolò Savona, with Nicolás Domínguez unavailable.

Bet365's £30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit, capped at £10, and allow them to settle within 30 days of claiming. Bet Credits are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days. Bet Credits stakes are excluded from returns. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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