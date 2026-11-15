bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs England

How to Claim Bet365's Spain vs England Offer

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Spain vs England Preview

England travel to Madrid knowing exactly what is required after keeping the pressure on Spain with a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday.

Harry Kane scored the winner from the penalty spot on his record-breaking 126th England appearance, taking his international tally to 92 goals. It secured England's place in the Nations League quarter-finals and means Thomas Tuchel's side can now turn their attention towards attempting to overhaul Spain at the top of the group.

The challenge is considerable. Spain maintained their perfect Nations League record with a 2-0 victory in Czechia on Thursday, as Alex Baena converted from the penalty spot before Marc Pubill added a late second following Ladislav Krejci's dismissal. La Roja have therefore taken control heading into the final round of fixtures.

Spain edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 in England in September and have dominated the modern rivalry, while their 2-1 Euro 2024 final win remains another painful recent memory for the Three Lions. England have won just two of their last 14 meetings with Spain, though one came on Spanish soil in the Nations League back in 2018.

Luis de la Fuente does have fitness concerns. Lamine Yamal missed the Czechia fixture after an MRI revealed fluid and inflammation in his knee, while Mikel Oyarzabal has also been absent from the squad. England have their own defensive issues, with Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence among those unavailable against Croatia.

There will nevertheless be plenty of familiar faces at the Metropolitano. David Raya, Pedro Porro and Yeremy Pino have Premier League experience on the Spanish side, while Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold know Madrid particularly well from their club football.

Bet365's £30 Spain vs England Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim the offer within 30 days. Receive 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30, after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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