bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for PSG vs Barcelona UCL Clash

How to Claim bet365’s PSG vs Barcelona Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

PSG vs Barcelona Preview

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona is a meeting of two generational teams.

PSG won the 2025 and 2026 Champions League titles while playing a brand of football as enthralling as Barcelona’s tiki-taka teams under Pep Guardiola.

Luis Enrique’s side averages 68.0% possession per game and looks comfortable against the world’s best teams.

Last week, the Parisians dismantled Manchester City, the latest of an unbeaten 12-game run against English teams in which they’ve scored 30 goals.

If the Citizens were no match for PSG, Barcelona is one of the few teams capable of matching the Parisians.

The Catalan club have enjoyed an extraordinary start to the season, winning all 11 La Liga and Champions League matches and scoring 48 goals.

Raphinha has scored 14 of those 48 goals and is arguably the world’s most in-form player.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has scored eight times and provided ten assists. Although Yamal's style differs from Messi's, Barcelona may finally have found a successor capable of matching his attacking influence.

But whether Raphinha and Yamal can be as effective against PSG remains to be seen. In La Liga, Barcelona have averaged 70.2% possession per game.

Controlling possession at Parc des Princes against PSG will be significantly harder than in La Liga.

PSG are capable of becoming the first team to dominate possession against Barcelona this season and expose any defensive vulnerabilities that have been hidden by their attacking brilliance.

If Barcelona can dictate the game and return to Catalonia with a positive result, belief that they can win their first Champions League title since 2015 will grow.

At bet365, PSG can be backed at 7/5 (2.40) to beat Barcelona, while the visitors are priced at 6/4 (2.50) to collect all three points.

Bet365’s PSG vs Barcelona Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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