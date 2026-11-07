bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Man City

How to Claim bet365’s Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview

After winning seven consecutive games at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City have lost back-to-back games.

Suddenly, Manchester City's trip to Nottingham Forest feels considerably more important than it did a fortnight ago.

Nottingham Forest sit 19th in the Premier League and have lost four of their last five matches. Oliver Glasner’s team has only scored six times this season, the fewest of any club in the league.

But despite Forest’s lowly position in the table, the hosts are a reasonably strong defensive unit, having only conceded 12 times from their opening nine matches.

Arsenal, who lead Manchester City by three points at the top of the Premier League, travelled to the City Ground in October.

Forest sat in a low block throughout and almost held the champions to an unlikely draw, until Noni Madueke won the game in the 80th minute with Arsenal’s first shot on target.

Maresca will be wary that Forest may be difficult to break down once again this weekend. Despite leading the Premier League for goals, City only scored once across their recent defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

City did not play poorly during those defeats; in both games, Maresca’s team outperformed their opposition in xG, but mistakes by Marc Guéhi against Aston Villa and Matheus Nunes against Brighton undermined their displays.

It’s too early to call City’s run of form anything more than a costly blip.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals, but failed to find the net last weekend. The Norwegian has not gone more than one game without scoring all season.

Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol may return to City’s line-up after being named on the bench for City’s Champions League clash against RB Leipzig in the week.

Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Forest have scored just twice in five fixtures since Igor Jesus picked up a calf injury; the Brazilian striker returned to training this week and could replace City academy graduate Liam Delap in the starting line-up.

Nottingham Forest can be backed at bet365 at 15/4 (4.75) to pick up all three points, while City are priced at 8/11 (1.73).

bet365’s Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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